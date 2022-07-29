Chemist Warehouse announced as Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2021

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 15:01

Chemist Warehouse has today been announced as an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2021.

To kick off the partnership, New Zealand Black Fern Ruahei Demant will join Chemist Warehouse ambassador and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter for an in-store signing session at the Albany store this coming Monday, 1st August.

After opening its first New Zealand store in Auckland in 2017, Chemist Warehouse has grown to 35 stores across the country with a focus on making healthcare more affordable and accessible to Kiwis, ensuring a wide range of health and beauty brands are offered at the lowest prices. Chemist Warehouse was the first major pharmacy retailer in New Zealand to offer free prescriptions, choosing not to charge the pharmaceutical co-payment on eligible prescriptions.

Chemist Warehouse will support Rugby World Cup 2021 with instore activations, OOH and radio promotion, as well as having a presence in stadium.

Chemist Warehouse New Zealand CEO, Azman Haroon, said they are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership.

"Chemist Warehouse is proud to partner with the Rugby World Cup, now playing in 2022. We are delighted to be involved with this world class event, hosted in our very own backyard. Chemist Warehouse is eager to engage with fans and support World Rugby in their pursuit to deliver yet another outstanding and entertaining Rugby World Cup."

"We are proud supporters of sport, right across Aotearoa, from grassroots to the elite level and are passionate about ensuring the next generation stay active and healthy. Further, Chemist Warehouse are committed to expanding our promise of accessible and affordable healthcare into more communities across Aotearoa, so all Kiwis can continue to get well, stay well, and live well."

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Michelle Hooper said, "Chemist Warehouse is a brand Kiwis have grown to love and one with shared values of affordability and accessibility - two things we are striving to achieve with Rugby World Cup 2021. We’re excited to have Chemist Warehouse join us as an Official Sponsor and look forward to working with them."

Rugby World Cup 2021 is taking place in New Zealand from 8 October to 12 November, the first time the pinnacle event has been staged in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s the biggest global event in women’s 15s rugby and will be contested by the top 12 teams in the world at three match venues - Eden Park, WaitÄkere Stadium and Northland Events Centre.

Individual tickets to Rugby World Cup 2021 are on sale, offering fans worldwide the chance to see the best in women’s rugby for some of the most affordable prices in the tournament’s history. Tickets start from just $5 for kids and $10 for adults, providing access to all games played on a single triple or double-header match day.