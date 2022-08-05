Downer plays on with the Masters Games

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 14:37

Downer New Zealand has officially signed on again as the principal sponsor of the 2023 Downer New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui, the largest and longest-running Masters multi-sport festival in New Zealand. The 34th annual Games will be hosted in Whanganui from 3-12 February.

The partnership, which includes naming rights, extends a relationship that began with the 2019 Games in Whanganui.

Steve Killeen, Downer’s New Zealand CEO says the sponsorship reaffirms Downer’s commitment to promoting community wellbeing and inclusivity, and reflects the continuing success of the games.

"The Downer New Zealand Masters Games offers a high level of competition, friendship, and the opportunity to participate, regardless of experience or ability. We love the camaraderie and focus on fun that the Games offers our people, and everyone in New Zealand from the age of twenty to triple digits."

"Downer has worked in the Whanganui community for a long time and is proud to partner with the Whanganui (NZ) Masters Games Trust to help grow and evolve the event in 2023."

Marianne Cavanagh, Chair of the Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust, says that working with Downer is a fantastic fit for the Games.

"The Downer New Zealand Masters Games is all about keeping more people playing longer. With their shared focus on strengthening diverse communities and promoting good health and wellbeing, Downer understands that completely."

Registrations for the 2023 Games will open on 1 September with early bird registrations on sale until mid-December.

More information about the event, including how people can get involved, can be found on the event website nzmg.com.