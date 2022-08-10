Parents proud of Taiki Yanagida achievements - NZTR CEO

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 16:13

Life as a jockey may not have been the career choice Kayano Yanagida saw for her son Taiki, but she has taken comfort from the fact the 28-year-old never doubted his path.

This was reiterated in the statement issued by Kayano earlier today following the popular jockey’s death in Waikato Hospital last night.

"Taiki repeatedly said he had no regrets," Kayano Yanagida said.

"He told us the same when he went back to New Zealand from Kyoto a month ago. As his family, we will always remember these words as we think of him."

"Taiki’s achievements could not have been reached without the support from each of his friends, acquaintances, and horse racing associates. With their help, he was able to overcome difficulties, always aiming ever higher. We express our deep gratitude," she said.

NZTR CEO Bruce Sharrock said that Taiki’s mother Kayano and sisters Chiaki and Ayano could be proud of his achievements both on and off the track.

"The outpouring of emotion demonstrates just how many lives Taiki touched during his time in New Zealand. That beaming smile will be an enduring memory when we remember him," he said.

"The racing family does come together in times of adversity, and there are so many people out there wanting to provide some form of support for the family that we have set up an account for that purpose," he said.

Donations can be made to 01-0517-0063944-07 using the reference Taiki.

A service to commemorate Taiki’s life is also being organised and details regarding the date and venue will be advised once confirmed with Taiki’s family.