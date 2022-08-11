Manawatu player Harrison Allan suspended for three matches - NZ Rugby

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 16:45

ManawatÅ« player Harrison Allan has received a three-game suspension from the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) judiciary.

Allan’s suspension comes after he was cited for a dangerous tackle during his team’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Canterbury on Friday, 5 August.

The Duty Judicial (DJO) accepted Allan’s admission of guilt and ruled his tackle to be at the mid-range of offending resulting in a suspension of three matches due to mitigating factors including but not limited to the player’s clean record.

The DJO has approved Allan’s application for the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme which can remove one week off his sanction, pending Allan’s completion of the programme.

Allan will miss ManawatÅ«’s matches on the 10th, 14th and 21st August during the 2022 Bunnings Warehouse NPC competition.