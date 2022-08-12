All Blacks to play Japan in Tokyo on 2022 Northern Tour

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 15:01

The All Blacks will play Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday 29 October for the newly created Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup 2022.

Announced by the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) today and sponsored by Taisho Pharmaceutical, the Test will precede the All Blacks Northern Tour which takes in matches against Wales, Scotland and England in November.

It will be the seventh time the All Blacks have played Japan and the first Test between the two countries since they met in Tokyo in 2018.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) CEO Mark Robinson said:

"Rugby in Japan has grown its profile in recent years and that’s been reflected in the results of the national team, so the All Blacks will expect a tough Test in Tokyo. We are looking forward to building on our relationship with Japan Rugby and our partner Taisho Pharmaceutical in October. Taisho’s support for this fixture has been key and I have no doubt it will be a great occasion seeing the two teams play at the National Stadium."

Brave Blossoms Head Coach Jamie Joseph said:

"Today’s announcement is tremendous news that will be welcomed by our fans in Japan and around the world. We’re very much looking forward to hosting the All Blacks in Tokyo and playing in front of our home fans. We are excited to be now facing New Zealand at home, and then England and France on our European tour, three teams that will be in line to lift the Webb Ellis Cup next year in Paris. This is the level of competition that we need to be testing ourselves against, to strengthen our squad ahead of next year's World Cup."

Further match details, including the kick-off time, will be announced in due course.

2022 All Blacks Northern Tour schedule (all times NZT)

v Japan, Saturday, 29 October, kick-off TBC, National Stadium, Tokyo

v Wales, Sunday 6 Nov, kick-off 4.15am, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

v Scotland, Monday 14 Nov, kick-off 3.15am, Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland

v England, Saturday 19 Nov, kick-off TBC, Twickenham London

All Blacks v Japan previous results:

1987: Osaka, October 25, 74-0

1987: Tokyo, November 1, 106-4

1995: Bloemfontein, June 4, 145-17 (RWC 1995)

2011: Hamilton, September 16, 83-7 (RWC2011)

2013: Tokyo, November 2, 54-6

2018: Tokyo, November 3, 69-31