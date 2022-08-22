Bill Osborne appointed Chair of Chiefs Rugby Board - Chiefs Rugby Club

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 19:50

The Chiefs Rugby Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Osborne to Chair of the Chiefs Rugby Club board - effective immediately. Bill brings a wealth of knowledge and love for the sport to this role with his rugby pedigree as a former All Black, Waikato provincial player, and former President of New Zealand Rugby, along with his extensive business experience as a professional director.

Bill recently joined the board and was appointed after Simon Graafhuis stepped down after 18 months as Interim Chair. Simon will remain a part of the Chiefs whÄnau, retaining a position on the board.

"As a board, we are excited to have someone with Bill’s mana, experience and passion for rugby to take up the crucial role of Chair," says Simon. "We welcome Bill back into the Chiefs whÄnau and look forward to the coming season. I would also like to thank the fantastic board and management from the Chiefs that have supported me in the role as Interim Chair."

Speaking on his new position, Bill said, "It is a great privilege to be back with the Chiefs, to once again contribute to "Chiefs Mana", and to work with the inspiring people that make up the Chiefs whÄnau."