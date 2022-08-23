Auckland-bound Gauff excited to return to "one of my favourite tournaments"

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 12:09

One of the most exciting rising stars of world tennis, American Coco Gauff, has confirmed her entry in the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 18-year-old, currently ranked fifth in the WTA Race Ranking for rankings in 2022 alone, will return to Auckland after playing here in 2020.

This year, Gauff reached her first singles Grand Slam final at Roland Garros and the number one ranking spot in Doubles following her win at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Gauff was quick to take up the opportunity to return to Auckland after enjoying her first visit to the country two years ago.

"I am super-excited to be returning to the ASB Classic. It was a bucket list tournament of mine before Covid. I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," said Gauff.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return to because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour."

Gauff is keen to kick-start a key 2023 season in New Zealand. Her No 1 goal for 2023 is to win a Grand Slam, as well as continuing to grow both inside and outside the game.

Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin said the organisation is thrilled that Gauff is returning to Stanley St.

"Coco is a brilliant young star both on and off the court. We are just delighted that she wants to come back after having such a good experience two years ago. In that time, she has risen from a budding youngster to one of the world’s stars who is pushing to the very top in the game.

"She has a brilliant all-round game on all surfaces, and in both singles and doubles. Off the court she is a charismatic young player who has captivated fans around the world - and I am sure that will be the case again in Auckland."

TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events, Chris Simpson says: "Signing a young superstar of Coco’s ability says a lot about the tournament’s standing on the WTA tour and the experience and manaakitanga (welcome) players enjoy while in Auckland.

"Coco Gauff is one of the young players who represents the future of women’s tennis, and is already among the most talented players in the world. Her signing augers well for an exciting New Year tournament after a three-year hiatus. "

The ASB Classic returns 2 - 14 January, 2023 at the iconic ASB Tennis Centre, Stanley St, Auckland. Join the waitlist to get priority access to purchase tickets when they go on sale. Click HERE or visit www.asbclassic.co.nz/tickets

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday 27 September via Ticketek.co.nz

For full details of the ASB Classic for tickets, sponsorship and hospitality: Tickets | ASB Classic