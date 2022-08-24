'World-leading no deductions a win for TAB NZ racing customers'

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 10:06

TAB NZ racing fans are set for a bumper spring with TAB NZ removing all deductions on fixed odds final field win and place bets right through to the end of New Zealand Cup Week in November.

The world-leading initiative, which began this week, means racing punters won’t get their dividend reduced if their selected horse or greyhound wins or places, regardless of whether one or several other runners in the field are scratched.

"What you see is what you’ll get," TAB NZ Chief Betting Officer Simon Thomas says.

"It doesn’t matter if there’s one, two, or even six scratchings from when the market opens right through to the race being run - if you backed a horse to win at $6 and it duly delivers, you will get paid out the full $6.

The "no deductions" initiative applies to both New Zealand and international racing, so customers having a first go at wagering on racing during the popular spring racing period can put the confusion behind them.

"Many customers who are new to racing are surprised and frustrated when they get less money back from a winning bet than they thought they would, due to scratchings. There is no easy way for them to work out what the amount will be, and they’re left feeling dissatisfied with the whole process.

"They’ll continue to experience this frustration through the spring if they bet with overseas betting operators, but not with us," Simon Thomas says.