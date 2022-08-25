Plan to replace the Manukau greyhound racetrack with an athletics facility a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity'

Thursday, 25 August, 2022 - 09:49

SAFE is lending its support to the Manukau Sports Bowl draft plan, which proposes an athletics track and field facility replacing the greyhound racetrack.

The lease for the greyhound racetrack is up for renewal in December 2022, clearing the way for redevelopment. Auckland Council is now taking submissions from the public to have their say on the draft plan, which closes on 14 September 2022.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo said the athletics facility will have far wider benefits for the community.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a community-focused facility for all ages on land currently occupied by greyhound racing," said de Roo.

"Greyhound racing provides little benefit to the local community and can contribute to problem gambling behaviour. It’s also well documented that racing greyhounds puts dogs at serious risk of injury, fractures, and death. The Council’s plan to include an athletics track and field facility with indoor courts would be an exciting win for animals and the community."

It’s estimated that 30% of the TAB’s customers have a problem with gambling. Analysis of greyhound racing stewards reports from the 2020/21 season showed over 40% of dogs sustained injuries while racing.

In April this year, 750 people provided feedback on the Council’s plan - with many enthusiastic about a welcoming space for local families and the potential for an athletics track.

The consultation has now been opened to the wider Auckland area where more people will have a chance to have their say.

"SAFE believe this draft plan for the Manukau Sports Bowl is a fantastic opportunity to put family and community ahead of gambling and animal cruelty. We encourage everyone who agrees to make a submission on the draft plan."