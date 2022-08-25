Team naming: All Blacks side to play Argentina in Christchurch - NZ Rugby

Thursday, 25 August, 2022 - 12:34

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan have announced the match-day 23 for the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship Test against Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

One change has been made to the team that played in Johannesburg, with the uncapped Stephen Perofeta in line to make his Test debut as first five-eighths cover. Richie Mo’unga remains in the run-on side while Beauden Barrett has been made unavailable due to a neck injury sustained at training.

The rest of the side remains unchanged, providing an opportunity to build on combinations. That includes the front row group of Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax. George Bower, Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell will again provide cover.

The All Blacks are excited by their first trip to Christchurch since 2016.

"It’s great for us to be able to return to Christchurch," Foster said. "The All Blacks have such a rich history here and it’s exciting to build on that.

"The recent form of Argentina makes this a Test one that we are looking forward to. And the fact that the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship is incredibly even means this Test is vital to us."

Saturday will see a special milestone achieved by one of the team’s key players. New Zealand’s most capped international halfback, Aaron Smith (107), will mark his 100th Test start when the sides kick off their Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship clash.

Argentina is set to play in New Zealand for the first time since 2018. The All Blacks have played them 37 times since 1976, while this will be just the third meeting between the sides in Christchurch.

All Blacks match-day 23 (Test caps in brackets):

1. Ethan de Groot (6)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (13)

3. Tyrel Lomax (16)

4. Sam Whitelock (136)

5. Scott Barrett (52)

6. Shannon Frizell (19)

7. Sam Cane © (82)

8. Ardie Savea (64)

9. Aaron Smith (107)

10. Richie Mo’unga (37)

11. Caleb Clarke (7)

12. David Havili (18)

13. Rieko Ioane (52)

14. Will Jordan (17)

15. Jordie Barrett (41)

16. Codie Taylor (70)

17. George Bower (16)

18. Fletcher Newell (1)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (14)

20. Akira Ioane (16)

21. Finlay Christie (8)

22. Stephen Perofeta - debut

23. Quinn Tupaea (11)