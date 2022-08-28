Black Ferns add Eden Park Test to Rugby World Cup build up

Sunday, 28 August, 2022 - 15:01

Fresh off victory in the O’Reilly Cup Series, New Zealand Rugby has today confirmed one final Test for the Black Ferns in their Rugby World Cup preparations, hosting Japan at Eden Park on 24 September.

The match will be part of a double header with the All Blacks and Australia and marks the first time the Black Ferns have played the Japanese national team, known as the Sakura Fifteen.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Wayne Smith said the opportunity to play on Eden Park, two weeks out from the World Cup opener at the same ground, will be invaluable.

"Adding another Test to our schedule is important - the more we can train and play together, the better. Eden Park is a fantastic venue and getting the chance to play there before the World Cup is fantastic."

"We saw Japan beat Australia earlier this year so know they are a team that is building, we are really grateful to have some strong opposition before we start the World Cup. Playing our first Test against them, at Eden Park, will be a great occasion," said Smith.

Japan Coach Lesley McKenzie commented, "This test match is a tremendous opportunity for us, and the invitation from New Zealand is testament to the progress the team has made since we first gathered in 2019. We’re looking forward to this opportunity to test ourselves against the world’s best, and we hope Japan will get behind us in this warm-up for Rugby World Cup."

Black Ferns v Japan

Saturday 24 September, kick off 4.30pm

Eden Park