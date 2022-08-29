The Alternative Commentary Collective to partner with NZ's leading punters' club

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 09:55

The Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC) has announced a new partnership which promises to connect its audience of sports fans with digital content from New Zealand’s biggest punters’ club: Boys Get Paid (BGP).

BGP is a community of more than 25,000 avid racing and sports fans, perhaps best known for collectively turning $58,000 into $136,000 in the 2018 Karaka Million. It has become New Zealand’s biggest punters’ club. In January 2022 they went to Ellerslie with a $660,000 war chest to take on the bookies.

The ACC’s General Manager and Content Director, Mike Lane, says the new partnership will deliver, promote and commercialise BGP’s digital content to The ACC’s audience of like-minded sports fans.

"The partnership will include weekly podcasts, to be dropped every Thursday throughout the race season, as the BGP team give their picks for the upcoming weekend’s race meetings across New Zealand. Now our audiences will not only get to hear our far from expert opinions, they will actually get some decent advice," he explains.

In addition, BGP’s live video streaming events, covering major race meets in New Zealand and Australia in which they punt along with their audience, will be broadcast via iHeartRadio and The ACC’s social channels.

BGP’s Luke Kemeys says the new relationship with The ACC provides a platform to reach a wider audience of sports fans and hopes it will be the key to achieving BGP’s next goal: to put together a million-dollar punters club at next January’s Karaka Million.

"BGP has grown from a group of lads who liked a bet and a beer in 2011 to what is now New Zealand’s largest punters’ club but more than that, a community of racing fans," he notes. "Our aim of a million-dollar punters club at the Karaka Million has become a lot more achievable thanks to this partnership between two very like-minded brands."

With the New Zealand 2022/23 racing season now underway, The ACC’s audience of aspiring punters can tune in for their weekly source of hot tips and long shots when BGP drops its first podcast on iHeartRadio and across its social media channels on Thursday 25 August.