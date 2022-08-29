NZTR launches 'The Grand Tour' to introduce new audience

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 13:57

In the same way other sports celebrate their majors, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) is excited to announce the launch of ‘The Grand Tour Racing Festival’ - a fresh, exhilarating celebration and unification of New Zealand’s 20 premier racing events across Hawke’s Bay, Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, and Waikato.

Thoroughbred racing events offer all the ingredients of a perfect day out, and The Grand Tour introduces a significant new audience to the thrill of raceday by highlighting the many entertainment drawcards. While each of the top 20 events is renowned for delivering world-class racing at the best venues, The Grand Tour has been created to showcase all the action off the track too, including outstanding hospitality and top-notch entertainment.

This fresh approach is part of NZTR’s commitment to innovation and growth in thoroughbred racing, with the organisation dedicating a significant investment in a campaign that’s bigger, bolder, brighter, and louder, and designed to stand out in a busy sports entertainment market.

"The Grand Tour is a great way to put the spotlight on these fantastic, high profile events in our racing calendar, and encourage Kiwis outside our racing community to come and experience the magic of raceday," says Dan Smith, General Manager - Customer, NZTR.

Recent newcomers to the New Zealand media scene, SENZ are the major partner of The Grand Tour. "We are excited to deepen our relationship with Thoroughbred racing in New Zealand and this partnership is a natural fit for us", says Craig Hutchison, CEO, Sports Entertainment Network.

The Grand Tour Racing Festival launches on Monday 29 August, with the first event being Hawke’s Bay Racing’s Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday on Saturday 10 September and runs right through until early April 2023.

Eat, drink and get racy at thegrandtour.nz