Half marathon a sell-out at the 2022 Queenstown Marathon

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 12:13

With three months left to go until the return of the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon, organisers have today announced that the ever popular La Roche Posay Half Marathon has sold out.

The world’s most scenic marathon will return to the trails of Queenstown on 19 November 2022 for the first time since 2020 after COVID forced the event’s cancellation last year.

Race Director Keegan McCauley says he is delighted to see the event, now in its eighth year of running, continue to go from strength to strength.

"We can’t wait to welcome back thousands of athletes on 19 November for the Queenstown Marathon. The support the event has received from our athletes, volunteers, stakeholders, and the local community of Queenstown in the two years we’ve been away has been amazing," said McCauley.

"Queenstown is one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand and home to one of the most scenic marathons in the world. The destination coupled with the unrivalled athlete experience continues to make the Queenstown Marathon an event runners and walkers want to be a part of. The fact that the half marathon has sold out every year since the Queenstown Marathon’s inception in 2014 is testament to that," he said.

There are limited spaces remaining in the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Marathon and Havana Coffee 10km, and McCauley is encouraging those thinking about entering the 2022 Queenstown Marathon to get in quick before those distances sell out.

"The way entries are tracking we anticipate spaces for the marathon and 10km won’t stay open for much longer, so make sure you get your registration in quickly to confirm your spot on the start line and get yourself ready for a weekend in Queenstown like no other," said McCauley.

The return of the Queenstown Marathon will provide a much-needed influx of athletes along with their friends and family to the region and a welcome boost to local business. In previous years, the weekend of the Queenstown Marathon has seen $10 million injected into the local economy.

To enter the marathon, 10km, or Kids Run at the 2022 Queenstown Marathon taking place on 19 November visit https://queenstown-marathon.co.nz/