New Zealand inspired at World Amateur Teams Championship - Golf NZ

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 13:07

On the 30th anniversary of New Zealand’s Eisenhower Trophy triumph, the New Zealand side has arrived in France, ready to replicate our 1992 World Amateur Teams Championship (WATC) success.

Kazuma Kobori (Rangiora), James Hydes (Gulf Harbour), and Sam Jones (Manaia) have only been told about New Zealand’s successful Eisenhower campaign from 30 years ago, as none of them was born before 1992. New Zealand’s best result since the three national representatives have been alive is fourth in 2018.

Like the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy, the men will play across Le Golf National and Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Brèteche in Paris. Jones will lead the team off at 6pm tonight.

Kobori is the highest ranked New Zealander, currently ranked 67th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The 19-year-old has been as high as 42nd and automatically made the US Amateur field for being inside the world’s top 50. He narrowly missed out on the match play by a shot.

The 2019 New Zealand PGA champion has been one of New Zealand’s top amateurs for a couple of years. Last year, he won the New Zealand Stroke Play Championship at Paraparaumu Beach and more recently became a Jennian Homes Charles Tour winner at the Autex Muriwai Open in April this year.

The aspiring professional says it’s been a goal of his to make this New Zealand team and is excited to fly the New Zealand flag on one of amateur golf’s biggest stages.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to test my game, even more so as the event is held across two great golf courses.

"It’s a privilege to play for New Zealand. It gives me an indication that I am on the right track, and I hope to achieve similar success to our 1992 team and others that have played before me.

"The main goal is to win. That’s it."

Hydes has also had a couple of years to remember.

Making the team has been a goal of 23-year-olds for a long time. Victories at the 2020 New Zealand Amateur, 2020 Autex Muriwai Open, 2021 Welsh Open Stroke Play, and a runner-up at the 2022 Australian Men’s Amateur helped him play his way into the three-man side.

The aspiring DP World Tour player is looking forward to testing himself on a couple of Europe’s finest golf courses.

"It’s been one of my goals for a long time. It’s really exciting to wear the fern and represent my country, it’s a special feeling and is something I’ll forever be proud of.

"I really think we can win. We’ve got a great team and if it’s our week, we can do it.

"I can’t wait to play Le Golf National. Being able to play a Ryder Cup course will be awesome. I’m also excited to tee it up alongside some of the world’s best amateurs."

The final team member Jones is also elated to make the national side.

The 2019 New Zealand Amateur and North Island Stroke Play champion has played well in 2022, earning his place in the team after winning the New Zealand Stroke Play and three district titles.

He has a simple goal this week.

"I want to win."

Michael Campbell, Phil Tataurangi, Stephen Scahill, and Grant Moorhead beat the US by three 30-years-ago.

New Zealand gets their 2022 Eisenhower Trophy campaign underway tonight, with Sam Jones teeing off at 6, James Hydes at 6.11, and Kazuma Kobori at 6.22pm NZT.

Team leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-team-leaderboard

Individual leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-individual-leaderboard