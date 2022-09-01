Steady start for Kiwis at World Amateur Teams Championship

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 10:31

New Zealand is off to a steady start at the Eisenhower Trophy after their opening round at Le Golf National as Japan distances themselves from the field already.

Sam Jones (Manaia), James Hydes (Gulf Harbour), and Kazuma Kobori have combined for two-over to be in equal 29th in their quest to win the World Amateur Teams Championship for a second time on the 30th anniversary of New Zealand’s historic first win. Jones and Kobori had the two counting scores, shooting an even-par 71 and a two over 73, respectively. Hydes finished with a five-over 76.

Japan has taken a commanding six-shot lead following the first day’s play at 14-under. Spain sits second at eight under, with five countries a further shot back at seven under.

Jones got the Kiwis underway at 6pm (NZT) yesterday off the tenth and struck the ball beautifully tee through green in his opening nine. He began with three opening pars before making a birdie on 13. The Taranaki golfer parred his remaining holes after watching several birdie putts shave the hole.

His back nine started in a similar fashion, hitting a great shot into the par 3 second to give himself another look. He was again denied and unfortunately made bogies on five and seven to drop him back to one over par with two holes to go. He hit one of the shots of the day on eight, almost holing out, leaving himself a kick in two and with his par on nine, he was able to return a solid even par 71.

Kobori had the second counting score and anchored the team, following Jones and Hydes.

Kobori also struck the ball well off the tee, but an errant approach on his third hole, the 13th, left him with an impossible chip, which resulted in a double bogey. He parred his remaining holes on the opening nine to turn in a couple over par.

The Cantabrian began his closing nine with a birdie on the first to get back to even. However, like Jones, his putts continued to slide by the edge of the holes. He parred his remaining holes but bogeyed six to sign for an opening round of two-over.

The third team member fought hard all round but couldn’t quite get anything going. Hydes made six bogeys but birdied his final hole, the ninth, which will put him in good stead for tonight’s second round.

The play Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche tonight, with Jones leading the way again at 10.30pm, Hydes following at 10.41, and Kobori at 10.52pm (NZT).

Golf New Zealand National Coach Jay Carter’s Daily Blog: https://www.golf.co.nz/news-detail?newsarticleid=26963

Team leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-team-leaderboard

Individual leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-individual-leaderboard