'Voice of ironman' Mike Reilly to retire at Nutri-grain Ironman New Zealand

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 13:09

Today, after 33 years of calling races, "Voice of IRONMAN" Mike Reilly has announced that he will retire at the end of the year, with the 2022 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand set to be his last race before hanging up the microphone.

The much-loved race announcer shared the news of his upcoming retirement overnight, citing the desire to spend more time with his family as the reason behind his decision.

"After many long conversations with my family, my wife Rose, and some close friends, and after

1,000 endurance events over the last 40 years, 210 IRONMAN events since 1989, yelling out those words ("you are an IRONMAN") almost half a million times, at the end of this year I’ll be hanging up my microphone," Reilly said.

"A very tough decision, because beside my family, you have always been so close to a family to me. The decision is simple, it is about family. I’ve missed so many anniversaries, so many birthdays, so many parties, so many vacations with friends, and I don’t want to repeat that cycle with my grandsons. I want to be there all the time," he said.

When Reilly calls IRONMAN New Zealand on 10 December 2022, it will be the 214th IRONMAN race the announcer has been a part of over the past 33 years.

"The remaining schedule, I can’t wait to see you. I have six more events this year. IRONMAN Wisconsin, Kona, the IRONMAN World Championship, that’ll be a tough last one, as they all will be, IRONMAN California, I’ll see you at IRONMAN Florida, IRONMAN Arizona, and the last one of this season, the last one of my season, will be at IRONMAN New Zealand in December. I hope I can see all my Kiwi and Aussie friends there," Reilly continued.

IRONMAN New Zealand Race Director Wayne Reardon says the event and Reilly’s retirement will be a special and emotional day for everyone involved with IRONMAN.

"As the second-oldest IRONMAN event in the world, IRONMAN New Zealand sets the standard for races around the world. Thousands descend on TaupÅ each year to race in a spectacular setting, matched by the energy and support of the local community who line the length and breadth of the course to cheer athletes on from the first starter to the last finisher," said Reardon.

"Mike Reilly has often said that IRONMAN New Zealand is one of his favourite races, and we are honoured and humbled that he will retire after calling this event. We know that our athletes, spectators, volunteers, the TaupÅ community, and our staff will give Mike the send off he so truly deserves. I’m sure it will be an emotional day for everyone," he said.

With the news that the 2022 IRONMAN New Zealand will be Mike Reilly’s last, organisers anticipate the remaining entries for the event on 10 December will sell fast and encourage those thinking about racing in TaupÅ to secure their spot as soon as possible.

For more information and to enter visit https://www.ironman.com/im-new-zealand.