Rosa, Taylah and Kyle - off to Turkey for U19 Beach Volleyball World Champs

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 23:43

It continues to be one hectic year for three of Canterbury’s top youth volleyballers.

Rosa Vesty, Taylah Holdem and Kyle Smith will travel to Turkey to participate in the U19 Beach Volleyball World Championships on the 14th to 18th of September.

Rosa and Taylah qualified a spot at the competition through finishing 5th at the 4th Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships which was held in Roi-et, Thailand in June.

Kyle will link up with Charlie Dalton (Auckland) to participate in the event. Both teams will travel via Los Angeles where they will stop off to train before heading through to Turkey.

Rosa and Taylah are Y13 students at Burnside High School. They were both members of the NZ Junior Women’s team which won the Jenny Kirk Trophy Series vs Australia 5-0. The series was held in July and featured five tests played in Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland. Rosa was also the captain of the team.

Taylah and Rosa were both selected to play in the Southern Pounamu and Midland Te Waiora teams, respectively, in the upcoming Volleyball New Zealand National Volleyball League (NVL). They were both selected during the first draft in which the top three marquee players were selected for each team (top twelve players nationally).

They will also travel to Australia later in the year with their Burnside High School team to compete in the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup held in the Gold Coast in December.

Taylah has also recently committed to play Division 1 volleyball at Michigan State University, and will begin a four year scholarship in July 2023.

Rosa and Taylah are a gifted duo who work hard and are constantly looking for ways to improve. They have played a lot of volleyball both indoors and on the beach together and this adds to their connectedness on the court. Sam Ryburn (Burnside HS, Shirley Volleyball Club and NZ Juniors Women’s Coach)

Kyle, originally from Hamilton is in his first year at the University of Canterbury. Earlier this year, he competed as a member of the NZ Junior Men’s team who finished 4th at the Australian Junior Championships. He was also a member of the Canterbury U19 Indoor team who took out the New Zealand Inter Provincial Championships, and was named the most valuable player of his age group.

Kyle is the reigning Volleyball New Zealand U19 Beach champion, and currently plays indoor volleyball for local club Pioneer Volleyball Club’s top men’s team. Most recently, he won the National Tertiary Volleyball Championship held in Christchurch with the University of Canterbury Falcons.