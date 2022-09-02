New Zealand remains middle of Eisenhower pack - Golf New Zealand

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 12:13

New Zealand has moved up a spot into 28th following their second round at the World Amateur Teams Championship (WATC) in France.

They faced the challenge of Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche last night (NZT) and recorded a team score of two under to sit on a total of even par. James Hydes (Gulf Harbour) bounced back to shoot the round of the day for the Kiwi team, a two under 70, with Kobori (Rangiora) recording the seconding counting score, an even-par 72. Sam Jones (Manaia) had a non-counting score of 80.

Japan remains well in front at the halfway mark at 22 under, leading by five over Italy, who is a shot in front of the hosts, France.

Hydes began round two in a share of 129th and rocketed up the leaderboard into equal 82nd after his second round. He showed plenty of heart, starting with back-to-back bogeys. He steadied the ship with three pars before making three birdies in his next four to turn in one under.

He continued to fight back, making a further two birdies and a bogey in his back nine to record his first counting score for the team.

Hydes followed Jones, who led the team out once again. He began with three opening pars before making consecutive bogeys at four and five, and then disaster struck. He made a nine on the par 4 eighths to be seven over.

He steadied himself coming home, making six pars, two bogeys, and a birdie.

The pressure fell on the team’s anchor Kobori to post a good number.

Kobori once again struck the ball well tee through the green but couldn’t get putts to drop. He began with eight straight pars before making a bogey on the ninth to turn in one over.

He finally got a birdie on the board on 12 but followed that up with a bogey on 13. He battled hard coming home, and hit a delightful pitch into the final hole to set up a closing birdie, which he converted to shoot the second counting score of even.

The Kiwi team are looking forward to getting out to Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche again tonight (NZT). Jones will once again lead the team out at 11.03, with Hydes following at 11.14.

Kobori tees off at 11.25pm.

Golf New Zealand National Coach Jay Carter’s Daily Blog: https://www.golf.co.nz/news-detail?newsarticleid=26978

Team leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-team-leaderboard

Individual leaderboard: https://www.igfgolf.org/watc/watc-2022-france/eisenhower-individual-leaderboard