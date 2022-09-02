All to play for in the NZRL Secondary Schools Finals

|
[ login or create an account ]
A second-half surge from Southern Cross (SCC) was not enough as De La Salle College held on to win 22-16 and advance to the competition final. SCC was down three tries to nil at one stage but looked a different animal in the second stanza, unlucky not to complete the comeback.
In the other semi, Rotorua Boys started strong out of the blocks as they raced out to an 8-0 lead. St Thomas was able to claw their way back into the contest and make a game out of it, putting Rotorua Boys under immense pressure. Rotorua could hold on in the late stages to secure a 20-14 victory and a meeting with De La Salle in the final.
Competition giants Auckland Girls Grammar and Manurewa High face each other in a much anticipated Girls Championship final.
Wesley College won its first game of the tournament, beating Mt. Albert Grammar 34-22.
In the Boys Championship, Manurewa claimed a tight 16-6 win against Te Whānau a Noa, setting up a rematch between the sides in the Grand Final.
Lastly, Taikura took out the inaugural U15s Invitational, beating hosts Western Heights 8-4 in a closely contested grand final.
NZRL SECONDARY SCHOOLS FINALS - 3RD SEPTEMBER 2022
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
TE WHANAU A NOA VS MANUREWA HIGH SCHOOL - 10:00AM FIELD 1
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
AUCKLAND GIRLS GRAMMAR VS MANUREWA HIGH SCHOOL - 11:30AM FIELD 1
BOYS PREMIERSHIP
ROTORUA BOYS VS DE LA SALLE - 01:00PM FIELD 1
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice