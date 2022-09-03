Waisake Salabiau and Sharnyze Pihema headline NZRL Secondary Schools Teams of the Tournament

|
Rotorua Boys Waisake Salabiau and Manurewa’s Sharnyze Pihema spear head the secondary school team of the tournaments for 2022.
A standout in each game for the Rotorua side, Salabiau has been instrumental in his side’s journey to the Premiership final. Tall and quick with nimble feet, the Fijian winger has been a handful for any side he has come up against.
Manurewa half Sharnyze Pihema has taken the competition by storm throughout the week. The running five-eight is tall and robust with deft footwork, which she uses to damage defensive lines. Pihema is not only a wicked talent but is a leader for a Manurewa side looking to capture the Girls Championship title.
Waisake Salabiau is joined by an extremely talented pool of players, including his opposite wing Malakai Cama, St Pauls fullback Sio Kali, St Thomas and South Island 20s half Oliver Lawry, second-rower Rodney Tuipuloto-Vea from De La Salle and Southern Cross’ Elijah Salesa Leaumoana.
The Girls Championship side in 2022 has been dominated by finalists Manurewa High and Auckland Girl’s Grammar. AGGS fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee is joined by the emerging talent award winner and teammate Giovanni Suani, while Southern Cross’ Shanthie Lui enters the side as the only player not from AGGS or Manurewa.
Boys Grade Team of the Tournament
Ngaheke Nepata St Thomas
Malakai Cama Rotorua Boys
Sio Kali St Pauls
Keisaia Su’a St Pauls
Waisake Salabiau Rotorua Boys - Mvp
William Piliu St Pauls
Oliver Lawry St Thomas
Lamonye Matu Southern Cross
Malachi Tony De La Salle
Sione Tupou Rotorua Boys
Alekolasimi Jones St Pauls
Rodney Tuipulotu - Vea De La Salle
Elijah Salesa Leaumoana Southern Cross
Zackariah Stephenson St Pauls
Ieti Jeff Samuelu De La Salle
Kaylise Fatialofa De La Salle
Noah Harmer - Campbell St Thomas
Cooper Te Hau St Thomas
Maraki Aumua Rotorua Boys
Girls Grade Team of the Tournament
Braxton Sorensen-Mcgee Aggs
Violet Hiku Manurewa
Giovanna Suani Aggs
Kingslee Hohaia Manurewa
Faith Tavita Aggs
Sharnyze Pihema Manurewa - Mvp
Caitlyn-Jain Bushell Aggs
Lose Kuli Aggs
Chevy Brough Manurewa
Cleo Sauaga Aggs
Seriah Palepale Aggs
June Westerlund Manurewa
Paea Uiloy Aggs
Jonesha Katipa-Blakelock Manurewa
Latesha Mitchener Aggs
Mia Jones Aggs
Shanthie Lui Southern Cross
