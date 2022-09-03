Waisake Salabiau and Sharnyze Pihema headline NZRL Secondary Schools Teams of the Tournament

Saturday, 3 September, 2022 - 10:27

Rotorua Boys Waisake Salabiau and Manurewa’s Sharnyze Pihema spear head the secondary school team of the tournaments for 2022.

A standout in each game for the Rotorua side, Salabiau has been instrumental in his side’s journey to the Premiership final. Tall and quick with nimble feet, the Fijian winger has been a handful for any side he has come up against.

Manurewa half Sharnyze Pihema has taken the competition by storm throughout the week. The running five-eight is tall and robust with deft footwork, which she uses to damage defensive lines. Pihema is not only a wicked talent but is a leader for a Manurewa side looking to capture the Girls Championship title.

Waisake Salabiau is joined by an extremely talented pool of players, including his opposite wing Malakai Cama, St Pauls fullback Sio Kali, St Thomas and South Island 20s half Oliver Lawry, second-rower Rodney Tuipuloto-Vea from De La Salle and Southern Cross’ Elijah Salesa Leaumoana.

The Girls Championship side in 2022 has been dominated by finalists Manurewa High and Auckland Girl’s Grammar. AGGS fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee is joined by the emerging talent award winner and teammate Giovanni Suani, while Southern Cross’ Shanthie Lui enters the side as the only player not from AGGS or Manurewa.

Boys Grade Team of the Tournament

Ngaheke Nepata St Thomas

Malakai Cama Rotorua Boys

Sio Kali St Pauls

Keisaia Su’a St Pauls

Waisake Salabiau Rotorua Boys - Mvp

William Piliu St Pauls

Oliver Lawry St Thomas

Lamonye Matu Southern Cross

Malachi Tony De La Salle

Sione Tupou Rotorua Boys

Alekolasimi Jones St Pauls

Rodney Tuipulotu - Vea De La Salle

Elijah Salesa Leaumoana Southern Cross

Zackariah Stephenson St Pauls

Ieti Jeff Samuelu De La Salle

Kaylise Fatialofa De La Salle

Noah Harmer - Campbell St Thomas

Cooper Te Hau St Thomas

Maraki Aumua Rotorua Boys

Girls Grade Team of the Tournament

Braxton Sorensen-Mcgee Aggs

Violet Hiku Manurewa

Giovanna Suani Aggs

Kingslee Hohaia Manurewa

Faith Tavita Aggs

Sharnyze Pihema Manurewa - Mvp

Caitlyn-Jain Bushell Aggs

Lose Kuli Aggs

Chevy Brough Manurewa

Cleo Sauaga Aggs

Seriah Palepale Aggs

June Westerlund Manurewa

Paea Uiloy Aggs

Jonesha Katipa-Blakelock Manurewa

Latesha Mitchener Aggs

Mia Jones Aggs

Shanthie Lui Southern Cross