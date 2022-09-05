All Blacks announce 33-man squad for Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship Test

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 15:46

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan have announced a squad of 33 players that will travel to Melbourne for the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies.

Loose forward Luke Jacobson is in line to add to his 12 Tests after being added as an injury replacement for Shannon Frizell. The blindside flanker suffered an injury to his ribs during the side’s win over Argentina in Hamilton.

Frizell joins Jack Goodhue (knee) and Patrick Tuipulotu (neck) on the list of injured players that are not available for selection next week.

Uncapped lock Josh Dickson has been officially released from the squad after coming in as injury cover and will rejoin Otago's Bunnings Warehouse NPC squad. Meanwhile, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will also remain in New Zealand to play for their provinces in round six of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

In Melbourne the squad will be without loose forward Ardie Savea who will remain at home to prepare for the birth of his child. He is expected to return when the squad assembles for the second Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland on September 24.

The 33-strong squad for the trip to Melbourne is as follows: (Age, Super Rugby club, Province, Test caps).

Forwards:

Hookers

Dane Coles (35, Hurricanes / Wellington, 83)

Samisoni Taukei'aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 15)

Codie Taylor (31, Crusaders / Canterbury, 71)

Props

George Bower (30, Crusaders / Otago, 18)

Ethan de Groot (24, Highlanders / Southland, 8)

Nepo Laulala (30, Blues / Counties Manukau, 41)

Tyrel Lomax (26, Hurricanes / Tasman, 18)

Fletcher Newell (22, Canterbury / Crusaders, 3)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (30, Blues / Northland, 47)

Locks

Scott Barrett (28, Crusaders / Taranaki, 54)

Brodie Retallick (31, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 96)

Tupou Vaa’i (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 14)

Samuel Whitelock (33, Crusaders / Canterbury, 138)

Loose Forwards

Sam Cane - Captain (30, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 84)

Akira Ioane (27, Blues / Auckland, 17)

Luke Jacobson (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 12)

Dalton Papali’i (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 16)

Hoskins Sotutu (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 10)

Backs:

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie (26, Blues / Tasman, 10)

Folau Fakatava (22, Highlanders / Hawke’s Bay, 2)

Aaron Smith (33, Highlanders / Manawatu, 109)

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (31, Blues / Taranaki, 107)

Richie Mo’unga (28, Crusaders / Canterbury, 39)

Stephen Perofeta (25, Blues / Taranaki 1)

Midfielders

Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 5)

David Havili (27, Crusaders / Tasman, 20)

Rieko Ioane (25, Blues / Auckland, 54)

Quinn Tupaea (23, Chiefs / Waikato, 13)

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett (25, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 43)

Caleb Clarke (23, Blues / Auckland, 9)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (22, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Will Jordan (24, Crusaders / Tasman, 19)

Sevu Reece (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 20)

Released for Bunnings Warehouse NPC: Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Unavailable due to injury: Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu.