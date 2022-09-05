New Zealand Under 19 Squad named to tour South Africa - NZ Rugby

|
New Zealand Under 19 squad has been selected by Head Coach Mark Hammett to embark on a tour of South Africa later this month.
A total of 30 players will travel to South Africa, to play four challenging fixtures against age group representative teams from the Stormers, Sharks, Lions and Leopards.
The New Zealand Under 19 squad is:
Name
Province
Ajay Faleafaga
Otago
Ale Aho
Auckland
Andrew Smith
Waikato
Bradley Crichton
Wellington
Byron Smith
Auckland
Cody Nordstrom
Waikato
Cooper Flanders
Hawke’s Bay
Dylan Irvine
Tasman
Epeli Waqaicece
ManawatÅ«
Essendon Tuitupou
Auckland
Finn Hurley
Otago
Gabe Robinson
Waikato
Hunter Morrison
ManawatÅ«
Isaac Hutchinson
Canterbury
Jack Taylor
Southland
Jordi Viljoen
Manawatu
Keran van Staden
Counties Manukau
Leo Gordon
Auckland
Mefi Poseti Tupou
Hawke’s Bay
Nic Shearer
Canterbury
Riley Williams
Auckland
Rory Woods
Northland
Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo
Auckland
Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa
Otago
Siale Lauaki
Wellington
Tahlor Cahill
Canterbury
Taine Kolose
Bay of Plenty
Toby Taylor
Bay of Plenty
Torian Barnes
Canterbury
Will Stodart
Otago
Unavailable for Selection:
Name
Province
Caleb Tangitau
Auckland
Che Clark
Auckland
Harry Godfrey
Hawke’s Bay
Macca Springer
Tasman
Noah Hotham
Tasman
Peter Lakai
Wellington
Raymond Tuputupu
Manawatu
Taha Kemara
Waikato
New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) High Performance Player Development Manager Matt Sexton said the tour will be a great opportunity for the growth and development of the Under 19 age group.
"Over the past two years, Covid-19 has impacted the opportunities available for this cohort. To have the tour come together, is fantastic. We believe, exposing this group to quality South African age group sides who will play a different style of game provides a unique development opportunity for this next generation of players. This experience, alongside international travel and quality coaching will also accelerate these players preparation for the proposed Under 20 Rugby World Cup in July next year."
"It was a difficult task selecting just 30 players for this group, we are fortunate to be able to select from a talented cohort of players. We are excited to see what Mark and his management group will achieve with this group of individuals while in South Africa," finished Sexton.
The team will assemble at Lincoln University on Sunday 11 September for a camp prior to departing for South Africa on Tuesday 13 September.
Schedule:
New Zealand v Stormers, Monday 19 September, TBC, Stellenbosch
New Zealand v Sharks, Saturday 24 September, Kings Park, Durban
New Zealand v Leopards, Thursday 29 September, TBC, Potchefstroom
New Zealand v Lions, Tuesday 4 October, Ellis Park, Johannesburg
