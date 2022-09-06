Super Rugby Under 18 camps to showcase secondary school talent - NZ Rugby

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 16:02

The next generation of New Zealand rugby stars are currently being identified and selected by Super Rugby Clubs for Under 18 camps set to run across the country.

Each of the five New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs will host and facilitate the Under 18 development camps from October 1 - 5 in their respective super region.

New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) High Performance Player Development Manager Matt Sexton said the camps provide an opportunity for the next generation of rugby talent in New Zealand to be exposed to the High Performance pathway.

"We have an abundance of young talented players across New Zealand, to have over 200 players attending across the five regions is fantastic. The camps will allow these players to be exposed to key elements for a future in professional rugby. We want each individual to be able to walk away from these camps with a clear picture as to what their pathway is and what they need to do to achieve their goals."

"Once again it is fantastic to have Super Rugby level coaches and management leading these teams, their knowledge and experience is invaluable for young players."

Under 18 Development Camps will be hosted in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Facilitated by NZR and Super Rugby staff, Under 18 players, made up of school and club players will assemble on Saturday 1 October.

At the conclusion of the week-long camps the 2022 New Zealand Secondary Schools, New Zealand Barbarians and Under 18 MÄori teams will be selected. Those three teams will then compete alongside Fijian Schools team in a four-team series.