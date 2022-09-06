Stellar lineup for King in the Ring on Friday

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 16:49

Friday’s King in the Ring (KITR) promises an explosive triple treat at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium with not only its first ever trans-Tasman Super Heavyweight tournament but a stacked world class undercard featuring a World Heavyweight title and World Boxing title eliminator.

In the tournament, current champion, 6 foot 8, 170 kilo behemoth Dave "Titan" Tuitupou returns to defend his Super Heavyweight crown against challengers from across New Zealand and Australia.

With trans-Tasman competitors allowed in the weight class for the first time, his greatest threat will come from 130 kilo Aussie stand out Brando "The Balkan Bear" Pericic, who will be looking to add the KITR crown to his title belt collection which already includes the Commonwealth and South Pacific Super Heavyweight crowns.

"I didn’t come here to kiss spiders, I came to bash grizzly bears and Dave is the biggest bear in the pack, it’s not often I give away weight but he has at least 30 kilos on me and that will make my victory even sweeter proving the Balkan bear is the king of all bears."

With the pair on opposite sides of the draw, they are favoured to clash in the final, adding up to a potential 300 kilos of prime heavyweight beef locking horns, the heaviest combined weight ever to compete in KITR.

The co-main event features the return of two-time champion Navajo Stirling, but this time challenging for the WKBF World Heavyweight crown against multiple Australian champion Jessie Astill.

Originally from Upper Hutt, Stirling relocated to the renowned City Kickboxing gym in 2020 to pursue his world title ambitions in kickboxing and MMA.

"The move has taken my game ahead in leaps and bounds, and you could see that when I won my second KITR title at heavyweight, having all those top tier champions and coaches to work with means you learn and improve every day.

"Winning a World title will be a career highlight and will also help launch my MMA career as I’m making my professional MMA debut a couple of weeks after.

"But first I must take care of Jesse, he’s very dangerous and has a gas tank for days so this Friday is the most important night of my career so far."

Literally at the opposite end of the scale, Auckland’s 51 kilo phenom, Michelle Preston is fighting for the WBA Women’s International Flyweight title against Thailand’s WBC flyweight champion Phanaluk Kongsong. This bout which will also double as a world title eliminator, with the winner looking towards a world title shot in her next bout.

What makes Preston’s boxing world title goal even more special is that the 43-year-old is on the comeback trail after four years out of the ring, excelling as managing director of her own company. The former two-time world kickboxing champion has already tipped over the New Zealand and Australian champions in her first two fights back and is ready to send the Thai in the same direction.

With a world class card ranging from 170 kilo monsters to 51 kilo buzz saws this Friday’s King in the Ring is shaping as perhaps the best card ever produced by the iconic Kiwi promotion.

King in the Ring Format:

Trans-Tasman 8-man elimination tournament Following a quarter-final, semi-final and grand final formal must defeat three opponents in a night

The winner receives the King in the Ring Super Heavyweight (100 plus kilo) title and a $10,000 prize

World WKBF Professional Heavyweight Title (K1 Rules)

Navajo Stirling - City Kickboxing, Auckland, (current Heavyweight KITR Champion and former Cruiserweight KITR champion)

vs Jessie Astill - Strikeforce, Sydney, (multiple Australian WKBF Champion)

WBA International Women’s Flyweight Boxing Title (World Title Eliminator)

Michelle "Pressure" Preston - ETK, Auckland (two time word kickboxing champion, top 10 world ranked boxer) vs Phanaluk Kongsong - Highland Gym Bangkok, Thailand (WBC Female Flyweight Champion)

NB: 43 year old Preston is not only a world class boxer and kickboxer, she is also a mother and corporate high flyer owning her own Medical Recruitment Company. To find out more look at the following links.

http://prestonandblythe.co.nz/women-in-business_michelle-batchelor-nee-preston/

https://youtu.be/ya40IqVPU18