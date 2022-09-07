Bunnings Warehouse NPC teams to wear pink socks for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 09:01

For the first time, all 14 provincial unions will take the field wearing pink socks in round nine of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC in support of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ). The ‘pink sock’ initiative will see teams raise awareness in the lead up to and at matches across the weekend, kicking off with Hawke’s Bay hosting Tasman at McLean Park in Napier on Friday 30 September.

Teams playing away from home will wear pink socks, while home teams will be in white socks with a pink ribbon graphic around the top. Home teams will further support BCFNZ on game day through awareness messaging and fundraising activations at stadium.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Community Rugby Steve Lancaster said: "It is heartening to see the role rugby can play in supporting Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, especially with all 14 Bunnings Warehouse NPC provincial unions banding together to take this initiative to the field. It is an important cause that affects a lot of Kiwis, I am looking forward to supporting all teams running out in pink later this month."

Ah-Leen Rayner, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ said: "We’re thrilled by this opportunity to raise funds and awareness through the Bunnings Warehouse NPC. Nine New Zealanders are diagnosed with breast cancer every day and three of them will live outside of the main centres.

"What better way to show love for the women in your life than by donating generously to this campaign and helping to spread the message that early detection is the best way to beat breast cancer. Your support will help us to reach zero deaths from breast cancer."

The Otago Rugby Football Union (ORFU) and its Bunnings Warehouse NPC team will be taking the pink sock fundraising initiative a step further by removing all the gold elements off their playing shorts and jerseys and replacing them with pink in what is believed to be the first time the union’s logo has been changed in 141 years.

ORFU CEO Richard Kinley said, "Breast Cancer Foundation NZ supports people when they need it most. For us, this is an opportunity to support them and work they do. I am not aware of when the O has not been gold, making this change reinforces how committed we are to backing them."

Bunnings Warehouse Round Nine schedule (30 September - 2 October):

Friday 30 September, 7.05PM: Hawke's Bay v Tasman at McLean Park

Saturday 1 October, 2.05PM: Southland v North Harbour at Invercargill Rugby Park

Saturday 1 October, 4.35PM: Auckland v Taranaki at Eden Park

Saturday 1 October, 7.05PM: Otago v Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sunday 2 October, 2.05PM: Counties Manukau v Wellington, Navigation Homes Stadium

Sunday 2 October, 2.05PM: Northland v ManawatÅ«, Semenoff Stadium

Sunday 2 October, 4.35PM: Waikato v Bay of Plenty, FMG Stadium Waikato

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ facts:

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women and the third most common cancer overall. With more than 3,500 women across the country diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Every year 25 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in NZ. New Zealand loses more than 650 Kiwi women a year to breast cancer and breast cancer is the leading cause of death for Kiwi women under the age of 65.

Breast Cancer Foundation advice for women (and their whanau):

Being ‘Breast Aware’ can save your life: Know your normal - get to know the normal look and feel of your breasts. Check your breasts regularly. If you notice any unusual changes, get them checked out by your doctor straight away. If you’re 45-69, go for your free mammograms provided by BreastScreen Aotearoa every two years. BCFNZ recommends you consider a mammogram yearly between the ages of 40 and 49. Breast cancer isn’t just a woman’s problem - we can all encourage the women we love to be breast aware because we all need our wÄhine. Text PINK to 2447 to donate $3 to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and help save lives from breast cancer.