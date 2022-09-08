Mike Phillips returns to racing at Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 10:05

This Sunday, Christchurch’s Mike Phillips is set to race for the first time since January as he lines up for the Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast in Mooloolaba on 11 September.

Phillips has been plagued by injury for the past 12 months and was unable to finish his last professional race in January, but says he finally feels he’s in a good place to race.

"I have been battling with plantar fasciitis for the last 12 months but have finally got on top of it. My training is going well but having not raced in such a long time I am sure it will be a shock to the system," said Phillips. "It will be great to be able to get in some consistent racing over the next six months. There are plenty of opportunities coming up in the Oceania region over summer."

For the 2019 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand champion, the Sunshine Coast destination was a major drawcard and factor behind his decision to race this weekend.

"After a lot of rain and cold during the Christchurch winter, the ‘Sunshine’ Coast sounded very appealing. I have raced here back in my ITU days, as well as for IRONMAN 70.3 World Champs. It’s an awesome course to race on," he said.

A formidable competitor himself, Phillips will come against a strong Australian contingent of male pros at IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast, with last year’s winner Nicholas Free, multiple IRONMAN 70.3 champion Tim Reed, and reigning IRONMAN Cairns champion Max Neumann among the favourites to take out the title.

"All the pro fields these days seem to be stacked. I hope to be in the mix, but I think either way it will be a good test to see where I am at and help me prepare for all the further events across the summer," said Phillips. "I’m looking forward to racing again in a competitive field of athletes in a world class location."

Phillips says a place on the podium would be a dream outcome for his first race back after injury and would set him up nicely for a big summer of racing in Oceania.

"A podium would be a big tick for me coming back from injury and first race back," he said. "I hope to race in IRONMAN 70.3 Melbourne, IRONMAN Western Australia in Busselton and IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand in TaupÅ before the end of the year. Of course, the big one for me is IRONMAN New Zealand in March next year."

To find out more about the Qatar Airways IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast visit https://www.ironman.com/im703-sunshine-coast