Nutri-grain Ironman 70.3 New Zealand 2022 sold out

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 17:07

Organisers of December’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand are pleased to announce that that the 2022 event in TaupÅ has now sold out.

IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand, taking place on 10 December alongside Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand, features a 1.9km swim in the fresh waters of Lake TaupÅ, a 90km bike through the region’s idyllic countryside, followed by a 21.1km run with waterfront views and fervent local support.

Postponed from its usual date in March to December due to the COVID restrictions in place earlier this year, IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand has seen triathletes across New Zealand and around the world register to take part in the event.

With the full house sign up on the IRONMAN 70.3, athletes’ only way into December’s event is by entering IRONMAN New Zealand.

Wayne Reardon, IRONMAN New Zealand and IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand Race Director, says he anticipates the remaining entries for the full distance IRONMAN will be filled quickly following the IRONMAN 70.3 distance selling out and last week’s announcement of ‘Voice of IRONMAN’ Mike Reilly’s retirement.

"We’ve been blown away by the demand athletes have shown for December’s IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand. TaupÅ has always been a bucket-list place for athletes to race, renowned for its stunning scenery and amazing atmosphere, and this sell out proves its enduring popularity," said Reardon.

"If you want to be part of this awesome event your only way in is through IRONMAN New Zealand. We encourage athletes to secure their spot quickly as triathletes from around the world have been snapping up entries off the back of the news that IRONMAN New Zealand will be the last race Mike Reilly will call after 33 years of announcing IRONMAN events - an occasion many people are desperate to be part of," he said.

The 2022 event will also feature a Kids Fun Run on Friday 9 December. Children aged 5-13 years can run 750m, 1,400m or 2,000m at Tongariro North Domain, TaupÅ and finish down the iconic IRONMAN finish chute.

For more information on the Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand visit www.ironman.com/im703-new-zealand.

To enter the 2022 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand visit www.ironman.com/im-new-zealand.