Central Stags sign uncapped rising star - Central Districts Cricket

Saturday, 17 September, 2022 - 13:45

The promising ManawatÅ« 19-year-old today receives his first professional cricket contract with the Central Stags, after a spot became available on the team’s 2022/23 roster.

Heaphy’s elevation comes after Central Stags bowler Blair Tickner was offered, and accepted a BLACKCAPS contract, announced by NZC on Friday.

Uncapped Heaphy has yet to debut for the Stags, but he has consistently impressed through CD’s age-group and development teams.

A dashing batsman, handy wicketkeeper and outstanding all-round sportsman, last season he captained Central Districts Under 19 to the men’s New Zealand national title for the first time, and has been the CD U19 Player of the Year for the past two seasons, as well as a member of the Central Districts A team.

A graduate of Palmerston North Boys’ High, he also captained New Zealand MÄori Secondary School Boys (iwi: NgÄi Tahu) and was selected for the New Zealand Development XI that played an extended internal tour against Domestic A teams in lieu of New Zealand attending the ICC U19 World Cup during the pandemic.

Cast the line back further still and there he was in a crimson blazer with the trophy for player of the tournament at the 2016 National Primary School Cup, for Marton’s Huntley School.

Central Districts Manager, High Performance Dave Meiring said it was exciting to be able to offer another young, homegrown player an opportunity to be immersed in the Central Stags system.

"Curtis has been on our radar for some time. He’s impressed as an integral part of our pathway teams for the past four years, and performed well in the New Zealand Development XI last summer.

"We believe he’s got the attributes to be a really good Central Stag."

Heaphy has already had a taste of the Stags’ professional training environment. He was invited to train in the nets with the team ahead of last summer, and was involved in this month’s first preseason camp when Meiring gave him the contract news.

"Dave told me about Ticks which was awesome news for him," says Heaphy. "Then he told me about the offer for me, and that was a dream come true.

"I’ve grown up in CD and my heroes come from here, so I was over the moon."

Formally sharing that news with the rest of the team at camp a few days later was another special moment.

"I feel very privileged to be here," says Heaphy. "The squad has all been so welcoming, and the players have offered me as much information and help as I need as a young guy in their environment.

"The biggest thing for me is really feeling a part of the group, and being able to be a sponge and soak up everything.

"With all the senior players around, and the BLACKCAPS when they come back from overseas, I’m excited to be in this environment now and have the chance to learn as much as I can from them. Obviously I would love to play for the Stags and want to be able to take my opportunity when it comes."

Heaphy said last season was a significant one on multiple levels, with the internal Development XI tour in particular giving him a lot of confidence.

After having been frustrated by low scores in the opening three matches, he produced knocks of 81 against Canterbury A, an unbeaten 79- in the next game against Otago A, and an unbeaten 96- against Northern Districts A.

"The tour was a good opportunity for me," he recalls.

"Just before that, I had been through a little period where I wasn’t getting the scores I wanted, and then the start of the Development tour was another of those challenges.

"I kept believing in my processes, and ended up with two or three good scores at the end. That’s really rewarding and satisfying when you’ve been through a bit of a patch like that. I think it’s been one of my biggest turning points."

Heaphy’s excited now for a bright new summer of possibility. He will continue representing ManawatÅ« at Furlong Cup level, but has relocated himself across to Hawke’s Bay to flat with fellow Central Stag Joey Field so that he can easily train with the squad.

"I really enjoy my cricket, and this is what I would love to do for a long time," says Heaphy.

"I would like to say a thank you to my coaches and mentors and all the people who have helped me along the way to this point, ever since starting hard-ball cricket when I was seven or eight, right through to Aldin Smith and Rob Walter now.

"A massive thank you also to my Mum and Dad and friends and family for supporting me. Support from other people is the biggest thing.

"They have given me the confidence to know what I’m pursuing is the right thing for me, and I’m really excited to have an opportunity to now take my career up to a new level."