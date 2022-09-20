Gallagher Chiefs farewell Mitchell Brown

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 15:13

The Chiefs Rugby Club today announces the departure of Mitchell Brown who will be heading offshore to Japan. The 29-year-old loose forward has signed a two-season deal with the Yokohama Canon Eagles.

Brown first made his debut with the Gallagher Chiefs in 2016 and ticked over 50 caps for the side in 2021. He also has a long-standing association with Chiefs Country provincial union, Taranaki, being born and raised in New Plymouth. He first debuted for the province in 2012 and has captained it since 2019.

Speaking on his time with the Gallagher Chiefs Brown said, "I'm grateful for the opportunity the Chiefs Rugby Club gave me back in 2016. As well for every opportunity that I got to pull the jersey on since, making great memories on and off the field."

An extremely versatile player, Brown is equally strong playing as a blindside flanker, number 8 or lock. A skill set that will be missed within the team.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said, "Ask anyone closely associated with the Chiefs in recent years, and they would stand Mitch alongside the legends of this club in terms of his contribution both on and off the field. He is the consummate team man - selfless, hardworking and humble."

"We will miss his presence, but if anyone deserves an opportunity to further their career offshore, Mitch is that man and we wish him well," continued McMillan.

Brown will head to Japan later this year to play in the Japan Rugby League One that kicks off on the 17th of December.