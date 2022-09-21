December’s Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand a sell out

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 17:01

Organisers of the 2022 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand have today announced that the event is now fully sold out, with the remaining IRONMAN entries snapped up over the past week.

With the news of IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand hitting full capacity last week, triathletes from around the world scrambled to secure their spot on the start line for the 10 December event - many spurred on by the opportunity to be part of "Voice of IRONMAN" Mike Reilly’s last race before retirement.

Over 2,600 athletes will line up on the shores of Lake TaupÅ for the 2022 event, bolstered by the return of international competitors for the first time in almost three years. Athletes will travel to Aotearoa from over 40 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, England, Germany, Japan, United States, and South Africa.

Wayne Reardon, IRONMAN New Zealand Race Director, says he can’t wait to welcome athletes from New Zealand and around the world to TaupÅ for the sold-out event.

"We’re thrilled to confirm that the 2022 event has completely sold out. Even with the date change from March to December, the response we’ve had from athletes has been amazing," said Reardon. "Our domestic athletes have waited all year for the return of IRONMAN New Zealand, and our international whÄnau almost three years, so we can’t wait to put on an exceptional event for them and the community of TaupÅ who continue to be the best supporters of this event."

While the 2022 event was postponed from March to December due to the COVID restrictions in place earlier this year, the 2023 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand will return to its usual timing next year, taking place on Saturday 4 March.

Reardon says those that missed out on a place in December’s event will have another opportunity to race the world’s second-oldest IRONMAN in six months’ time.

"For those that were on the fence about entering and are disappointed to have missed out on a place in December’s event, IRONMAN New Zealand will be waiting for you in March next year. With six months to go until the 2023 event, now is the time to start training toward your IRONMAN goal. We hope to see you there," he said.

Steve Giles, Events and Venues Manager for TaupÅ District Council, says the region is proud to host IRONMAN New Zealand and welcome athletes and their supporters year on year.

"IRONMAN New Zealand has become synonymous with TaupÅ over its 23-year history here. The community and district take a real sense of ownership and pride in its successful delivery. To see the sold-out sign put up again only heightens the buzz around town. We can’t wait to welcome both our international and domestic athletes and visitors back to TaupÅ and support them in achieving their IRONMAN goals," said Giles.

Rakeipoho Taiaroa, TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board Interim Chief Executive, sends well wishes to all the athletes set to race to TaupÅ this December.

"TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board wishes all IRONMAN New Zealand participants a safe and enjoyable time on our moana," he said. "Kia haumaru, kia ururoa, kia toa (be safe, be resilient and be victorious)."

For more information on the Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand and to enter the 2023 event visit http://www.ironman.com/im-new-zealand.