Digging up the past as Wallabies look to end 21-year drought - TAB

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 17:01

The Bledisloe Cup may be locked away at New Zealand Rugby headquarters for another year, but most Kiwi punters are betting on the Wallabies to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park and break their 21-year drought on Saturday.

About 70% of bets being taken by TAB NZ are on the team that had their hearts broken in the cliffhanger in Melbourne on 15 September.

It’s been a long time since the Wallabies last won against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil. In fact, the hallowed turf where they last claimed the All Blacks scalp in New Zealand in 2001 - Carisbrook in Dunedin - doesn’t exist anymore.

With those statistics in mind, and with the All Blacks looking to continue that incredible run this weekend, TAB NZ called on Wallabies super fan "Garry" (portrayed by Australian comedian Luke Heggie) who heads back to Carisbrook every year since 2001 to reminisce about that historic day. The video, which features a cameo from Wallabies great Matt Burke, is appearing across a range of social media channels this week.

TAB NZ also will be highlighting which side of the ledger our punters are betting on, with digital billboards showing real-time data on where the money is going.

Anyone who backs the winning team in either the Match Result or Winning Team and Margin markets for Saturday’s game will go in the draw to win 1 of 21 $5000 Bonus Bets - that’s one for each consecutive year that the All Blacks have beaten the Wallabies in Aotearoa - totalling more than $100,000 worth of Bonus Bets.

There will also be something in it for those who bet on the team that loses, with three jars of soil from the Carisbrook site up for grabs. It’s a unique opportunity to own a slice of history from the storied rivalry between the All Blacks and Wallabies, and a friendly reminder of just how long it has been since the Wallabies last won on our shores.

The All Blacks have a formidable record at Eden Park, having not lost there since 1994, but TAB NZ Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Jodi Williams says the unpredictable nature of this year’s Rugby Championship adds a lot of interest to this weekend’s clash.

"We all know the All Blacks have an amazing record at Eden Park, but they have lost three tests in New Zealand this year which adds a lot of intrigue ahead of Saturday. We saw last week there wasn’t much between these teams, and the Wallabies will feel incredibly unlucky that they didn’t get the win.

"Carisbrook may be a distant memory for rugby fans, but the Wallabies will fancy their chances after the All Blacks’ struggles this season and we’re excited to get a true sense of just how confident Kiwis are this week," Jodi Williams says.