Newstalk ZB launches new podcast for motorsport rally lovers

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 10:03

With the World Rally Championship (WRC) returning to New Zealand for the first time in a decade, NZME’s Newstalk ZB has launched a new podcast - Under the Helmet: Rally, in partnership with Spark Sport - going behind the scenes with some of the key figures who are bringing the popular motorsport rally back.

Hosted by Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, the new podcast showcases some of the best from the world’s rally scene through a series of one-on-one interviews.

Angus Mabey, NZME Content Director - Sport and Rural, says the new podcast is targeted towards those who love everything motorsport, and in particular the WRC.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Spark Sport to create this new podcast dedicated to motorsport lovers. We’ve got a selection of fantastic guests lined up, including both current and former rally drivers, who will share their wealth of knowledge and unique opinions in the world of rally."

Under the Helmet: Rally is live now with the first episodes featuring rally commentator, Chris Grant and current WRC leader Kalle Rovanperä. Other featured guests include kiwi Hayden Paddon, current and eight-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier and V8 Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen.

D’Arcy Waldegrave says: "To be able to chat with some of the world’s best rally drivers has been a real privilege. The return of WRC to New Zealand is great for rallying in this country and will test those competing. If you’re following the Championship when it kicks off, make sure to give this a listen first."

Under the Helmet: Rally is available now at newstalkzb.co.nz/wrc or through iHeartRadio.