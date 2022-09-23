Dunedin sportsgrounds to benefit from Government funding for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 13:15

Four Dunedin sportsgrounds will receive $1.5m in Government funding for upgrades ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, it was announced today.

The Dunedin Stadium, Tahuna Park, University #6 and the Caledonian Ground will benefit from upgrades, including new lighting and facility enhancements, pitch upgrades, and the installation of gender-neutral changing spaces.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, says, "This funding will support the city in presenting an exceptional training and playing experience for visiting teams.

"The planned upgrades will contribute to the overall success of the tournament.

"They will also benefit our wider sporting community in Dunedin, leaving a tangible legacy in improved facilities for all codes to enjoy."

Nationally, the Government is investing around $19 million to support upgrades at 30 sporting facilities potentially earmarked for the tournament.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup is the largest women's sporting event on the planet. Hosting an event of this magnitude will generate significant social and economic benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand and leave a lasting legacy for football and women's sport in this country," says Grant Robertson Minister for Sport and Recreation.

"They will also put us in a stronger position when bidding to host major international events in the future.

The Dunedin fixtures will be played between 21 July to 1 August, including the Football Ferns's third and final group stage match. In total 10 teams will be playing in Dunedin over the duration of the tournament.

At least one of the earmarked Dunedin grounds may also be used as a Team Base Camp, a new concept for the FIFA Women's World Cup that headquarters each team in cities across the country, linked to their preferred accommodation and training grounds.

In the lead-up to the tournament, Dunedin is working closely with FIFA representatives, the Government and other New Zealand host cities in preparation for the biggest FIFA Women's World Cup in history.