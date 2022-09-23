Rugby World Cup street art series launches across the motu - World Rugby

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 17:39

Street artwork series launches across New Zealand in celebration of women’s rugby

Rugby World Cup 2021 has today unveiled plans for a series of seven bespoke, large scale street artworks that will ‘pop-up’ in locations across New Zealand in celebration of women’s rugby.

The series, entitled Support Our Sisters: The Art of Rugby will see the stunning artworks on display in Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch from mid-September through to the end of the tournament in November and beyond.

Rugby World Cup has collaborated with seven established New Zealand street artists, who have encapsulated and celebrated women’s rugby through unique artworks which include illustration, graphic street art, surrealism and realism. The works range in scale from five to 50 metres and will feature on a range of mediums from mural walls, buildings and hoardings to public institutions.

In the tournament’s host city Auckland, the street art location on the corner of Morningside Drive and New North Road will be reimaged by Paul Walsh. Shortland Street in the CBD will see Erin Fosyth turn a commuter space into a major artwork and in Manurewa Rachel Kiddie McClure will offer her interpretation of the game inside the Manurewa Mall.

Host city Whangarei will showcase two artworks, with a work by Earnest Bradley on Dent Street and Whangarei Council funding a bespoke 50 metre long installation, which will feature Josh Meneheere around the Whangarei Town Basin. In Hamilton, Zarna Torpy will put her hand to a 25m long blank wall on Victoria Street and in Christchurch, Wongi Wilson will pay a special homage to Canterbury's own, Kendra Cocksedge, at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director Michelle Hooper says the nationwide exhibition will reflect New Zealand’s love for rugby and burgeoning support for the women’s game. "Inspired by the Rugby World Cup and women’s rugby, Support Our Sisters: The Art of Rugby is a way for New Zealanders across the motu to feel a sense of ownership of the tournament and show their hometown support for the wÄhine coming from across the world to compete on Aotearoa soil," she says.

"There is no doubt this is a major moment in New Zealand sporting history and we’re excited to see the whole country get behind it," says Hooper.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin says "Rugby World Cup 2021 is a nationwide celebration of women in rugby and the street art aims to capture the personality of a tournament that will inspire a new generation of players and fans. I am sure that the murals will become celebrated destinations in their own right, created by some of New Zealand’s most revered street artists. "With international superstars Rita Ora, BENEE and Shapeshifter also set to light up the stage, we are looking to celebrate rugby’s greatest family reunion in ways never previously seen," says Gilpin. Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge says "To play a Rugby World Cup on home soil with the world watching is a dream come true. This nationwide artwork exhibition is so diverse and fun I hope that it captures peoples’ imaginations. As the anticipation builds, I’m proud to be part of a campaign to rally our nation behind the Rugby World Cup. Support for all the nations playing and our rugby sisterhood is vital to transmitting the power and opportunity of rugby to women and girls around the world."

Whangarei District Council is proud to support the World Rugby legacy promoting women in sport by delivering local art, by local artists ahead of the Rugby World Cup. The three WhangÄrei city activations create vibrant murals for all to enjoy in two key locations around town.

The Rugby World Cup 2021 starts on Saturday 8 October 2022 at Eden Park Tickets for the Rugby World Cup 2021 are on sale now. (ends)