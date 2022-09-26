Canadians shine in Spain Sail Grand Prix Today - Canada SailGP

Monday, 26 September, 2022 - 07:35

Two wins for the Canada SailGP Team today, to finish just one point out of the finals and fourth place overall in Spain.

It was a thrilling day of action at the Spain Sail Grand Prix where thousand fans lined the seafront for the three races today, two fleet races followed by the grand final.

After a challenging day yesterday with 7, 8 and 6th place finishes, the Canadians went into today in 7th place. Overnight, the team hit the reset button and was ready to battle it out in the lighter air conditions today.

"We did our homework in the lead up to racing today. It was a tough day. There were a lot of different mode changes and we put a lot of focus on that. I’m obviously gutted that we didn't do one point better yesterday. We must remember that we are a new team with people in new positions and new conditions. It’s awfully hard to go out there and have perfect days. But today we pulled it all together with a couple of bullets. It’s nice to end a regatta like that," said Phil.

Strategist, Georgia Lewin-LaFrance (Chester, NS) showed her resiliency bouncing back from an injury yesterday to make the important calls that would help translate into two wins for the Canadians today. Performing under pressure, the team showed that strategy, consistency and stability are key.

"It was a big day for us. We had very good starts and stayed on the foils. We also managed to find our mode through the waves a bit better. No crashes or even close calls. What we are doing is working and we are making progress," said Georgia.

There was huge support from both the Canadian fans in Spain, including corporate partners Algorand and newcomers Oliver Solutions, as well as in Canada with watch parties taking place from coast to coast.

"Thank you so much to all our fans in Canada. It is the best feeling to get off the water and receive all the messages of support and love!" added Georgia.

Looking ahead: "We’ve got a development camp and some training coming up in Canada in the next couple of weeks. We are looking forward to it. It might be a bit cold, but we will thaw out when we get to Dubai!" said Phil.

The Spain Sail Grand Prix wraps up the European part of the world tour, the next event will be on 12-13 November in Dubai.

CANADA SAILGP TEAM CREW

Phil Robertson / Driver

Georgia Lewin-Lafrance / Strategist

Chris Draper / Wing Trimmer

Tom Ramshaw / Grinder

Billy Gooderham / Flight Controller

Tim Hornsby / Grinder

Jareese Finch / Grinder

Graeme Sutherland / Wing Trimmer - reserve

Isabella Bertold / Strategist - reserve

Joe Glanfield / Coach

SPAIN SAIL GRAND PRIX | CÁDIZ - ANDALUCÍA PRESENTED BY NEAR

// FINAL STANDINGS

1 // France

2 // United States

3 // Australia

4 // Canada

5 // Great Britain

6 // New Zealand

7 // Spain

8 // Denmark

9 // Switzerland

SAILGP SEASON 3 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (after six events)

1 // Australia // 50 points

2 // New Zealand // 46 points

3 // France // 41 points

4 // Great Britain // 40 points

5 // Canada // 36 points

6 // Denmark // 36 points

7 // United States // 34 points

8 // Spain // 19 points

9 // Switzerland // 14 points