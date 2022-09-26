Shane Cuthbert joins SENZ in 'racing-focused' digital role

Monday, 26 September, 2022 - 18:25

SENZ has added significant racing experience to its expanding team, with Shane Cuthbert joining the dynamic sports and entertainment business as Head of Racing, New Zealand.

Cuthbert will play a critical role in leading the digital strategy for all New Zealand racing content throughout SENZ digital platforms.

Additionally, Cuthbert and his digitally focused team will create thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing content for SENZ’s expanding industry partnerships.

Cuthbert’s racing credentials are extensive, including recent Producer roles with both Sky Racing in Australia and TAB Trackside in New Zealand.

Cuthbert said: "I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the SENZ team. I think it’s an important step in the right direction to enhance racing coverage in New Zealand and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Sports Entertainment Network Chief Executive Craig Hutchison said Cuthbert’s appointment would play a critical role in expanding SENZ’s racing content.

"This is a great appointment for SENZ and I’m excited by what Shane and his team will be able to achieve both for SENZ and our racing partners. Our partners have empowered us to deliver unique and compelling digital content to promote their codes and we look forward to helping tell their stories and demonstrate what makes racing so special."