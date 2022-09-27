First contract for promising Cate Pedersen

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 12:45

The Central Hinds' contracted players list is locked in for 2022/23 with the final name revealed today - and it's another first-time recipient.

Hawke's Bay batter Cate Pedersen made her Central Hinds debut in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the beginning of last season and, at 20, has marked herself out as a promising top order player.

A product of Napier Girls’ High and also an outstanding runner, Pedersen made three HBJ appearances as well as her Dream11 Super Smash debut last season and was also one of CD's top contributors in the Under 19 Nationals - won by Central Districts women for the second time in three years.

Pedersen scored 151 runs in five innings at the nationals at a 30-plus average, and was also selected for the NZ women's Under-19 squad to play an internal tour against a New Zealand Police XI.

After coming up through the Hawke's Bay and CD development systems from an early age, that selection made Pedersen the first ever CD player to be selected for an NZ Under 19 Women's squad - a relatively new tier in the women's game following the ICC's introduction of a Women's World Cup at Under 19 level to align with the men's international structure.

Central Hinds head coach Jamie Watkins said Central Districts is delighted to be in a position this year to offer Pedersen the 12th contract, the number of contracts having been increased for all teams.

"While much of Cate's debut season in 2021/22 was diluted due to our six abandoned Hallyburton Johnstone Shield games - rain washing out more than half our season in the end, it was a beneficial year for Cate," said Watkins.

"It was great to have her back involved with the squad over a full season, and being able to develop her skills, after having come back from a serious injury two years ago.

"We look forward to seeing Cate's continued progress this season - with the hope that the weather will play its part for a full 50-over HBJ campaign!"

The Hinds were frustrated to have been left marooned last summer in fourth spot on the national one-day table, having taken two wins and two losses earlier in the season before the weather dashed all hopes of adding to their 2019 national title in their strongest format.

The team gets its fresh campaign underway this summer at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park, hosting the Auckland Hearts for two one-dayers on Saturday, 19 November and Sunday, 20 November - with all Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches free admission to the public.

Find all upcoming Central Hinds and Central Stags fixtures here.

CATE PEDERSEN STATISTICS

Central Hinds

List of contracted players: 2022/23

Georgia Atkinson - ManawatÅ«

Ocean Bartlett - - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Natalie Dodd - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - ManawatÅ«

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - ManawatÅ«

Cate Pedersen - - Hawke's Bay

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke's Bay

Monique Rees - Nelson

Jess Watkin - ManawatÅ«

- first-time contract

White Ferns contracted players:

Rosemary Mair - Hawke's Bay

Hannah Rowe - ManawatÅ«

White Ferns contracted players are available to play for the Hinds when not on national duties