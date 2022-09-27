One night only 'Hall Pass' on offer for Warriors fans

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 14:20

There’s no questioning the loyalty of Vodafone Warriors fans, but TAB NZ is providing the Mt Smart Stadium faithful with a chance to hook up with another team with absolutely zero guilt.

Warriors fans have endured a tough few years, but they’ve kept the faith through thick and thin since 1995. But a change is as good as a holiday - and this change is for one night only in the true tradition of a "Hall Pass".

"We are giving the Warriors faithful this Hall Pass to provide them with a chance to hook up with another team," TAB NZ Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Jodi Williams says.

"We know next year will be the Warriors' year, but even they’ve been playing more than their fair share of "away games". So it seems right that for that one special night this Sunday, Warriors fans can support either the Panthers or the Eels and we’ll look the other way."

TAB NZ customers can claim their $20 Bonus Bet by entering the promo code "HALLPASS", then placing any bet of $5 or more (minimum odds $1.20) on the NRL Grand Final-.

"Make no mistake though - once the final whistle blows on Sunday’s grand final, we expect Warriors supporters who have used their Hall Pass to be back as Warriors faithful for next season. No questions asked, of course," Jodi Williams says.

To prove there are no hard feelings, TAB NZ and the Warriors are giving away a five-year season pass to the Warriors to one lucky customer who takes up the offer.

As of midday on Tuesday, more than 3500 rugby league fans have claimed their Hall Pass.

How to claim your "Hall Pass":

1. Go to https://www.tab.co.nz/account/funding/deposit or the Deposit page in the Account section on the TAB Mobile app.

2. Enter "HALLPASS" into the Promotion Code field

3. Place a $5 bet or more on the NRL Grand Final and get a $20 Bonus Bet instantly.

- - terms and conditions apply