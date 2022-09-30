Blackfish Paddles partner with Canada SailGP Team

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 03:02

The Canada SailGP Team is pleased to welcome Blackfish Paddles Ltd to the team’s growing group of partners and suppliers.

Blackfish Paddles is Canada’s leading distributor of surf, SUP and foil gear. The opportunity to partner with the Canada SailGP Team was a natural fit for Blackfish Paddles’ e-commerce arm (SUPandfoil.com) and an opportunity to showcase their new wingfoil brand Nexen.

As the official supplier of the We CAN Foil programme, SUPandfoil.com will support the team’s ambitious trans Canada programme which has seen over 500 youth try foiling so far this year. In spring and summer 2023, We CAN Foil programmes across the country will feature team branded NSP boards, foils and wings giving the next generation more chances to try the sport.

As the official supplier of wing foil gear to the Canada SailGP Team, team athletes will also be able to use Nexen boards, wings and foils to demo at SailGP events and for training between events.

"We are really happy to partner with Blackfish Paddles and have a chance to try out the Nexen boards, in particular. It’s great to see this Canadian company get involved in the team and to help us inspire Canada’s youth to get foiling," said Phil Robertson, Driver of the Canada SailGP Team.

"It’s groundbreaking to have a Canadian team competing on the world stage in SailGP and we are really excited to be a part of this. I really hope that we can inspire more people to take up foiling through our support of the We CAN Foil programme and our collaboration with the Canada SailGP Team. Foiling is fast and fun - come try it!" said David Smart, CEO, Blackfish Paddles Ltd.