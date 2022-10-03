2022 Long Distance Waka Ama National Champs - Waka Ama ki Waitangi

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 17:31

Waka Ama New Zealand in association with Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association and Tai Kotuku Waka Ama Club, is proud to present the 2022 Long Distance Waka Ama Nationals to the shores of Waitangi 6-8th October.

Waitangi and surrounding areas will be buzzing with waka, with a staggering number of entries for this National Championships. Over 1000 competitors from around Aotearoa representing 62 clubs will compete over the 2 days of competition.

Kaimahi and paddlers will be welcomed to the event with a pōwhiri at Te Tii Marae, Thursday evening at 4 pm.

Friday (7th) will see paddlers compete in single waka races of between 8km to 16km distances with racing commencing at 8:00 am. Race 3 on Friday afternoon will see the junior and senior short-course team events take place and our adaptive (para) waka ama paddlers with two teams racing.

Saturday (8th) the W6 team races will take place from 8:00 am. Teams of 6 will race over 24km for adults and single waka races for juniors will take place throughout the day.

Chief Executive of Waka Ama NZ, Lara Collins said "We are really looking forward to showcasing the beautiful Te Pēwhairangi waters, plus the buzz that the event will bring to Waitangi and surrounding areas throughout the weekend. The engagement and support from the Waitangi and Paihia community has been something special and we would like to make special mention of our sponsors and funders, particularly the local businesses that have given koha towards our kaimahi (volunteers)".

"The Long Distance Nationals is the highlight of our distance season. Paddlers have been training for months for these championships. The marathon event tests their limits physically and mentally and we often see some epic sprints to the finish line for those top placings".

"Entries in the competition are huge, making this one of our biggest Long Distance Nationals ever and we are guaranteed to see some outstanding performances of athleticism, power and endurance on the water. Paddlers are travelling from all over Aotearoa, with a number of clubs from Te Waipounamu (South Island) making their way to Te Tai Tokerau".

Waitangi will be bustling with waka ama activity over the event days and we welcome anyone and everyone to come down and enjoy the atmosphere and the spectacular scenes that will unfold on Te Pēwhairang waters. We will have epic racing on the water and a buzzing atmosphere with kai, coffee and various goods for sale at the event site.