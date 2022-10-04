Jordie Barrett re-signs with New Zealand Rugby, Hurricanes

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 07:00

Jordie Barrett has officially put pen-to-paper on a new deal that will keep him in the capital with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) through till the end of 2025.

The Taranaki representative says he is grateful to extend his contract with the Hurricanes and is honoured to don the swirl once again.

"It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to live and play rugby in New Zealand. That is a dream I’ve had since I was a young kid," said Barrett.

"I feel as though the Hurricanes franchise is in a really good place at the moment and I feel like the All Blacks are building towards something special."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster added: "I’m delighted with Jordie’s re-signing."

"He’s become a massive part of our long-term plan. His commitment to New Zealand through till 2025 is fantastic news."

Hurricanes head coach, Jason Holland, is thrilled to secure such a fantastic talent as the Hurricanes prepare for the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season in 2023.

"Great to have Jordie commit to the Canes. He has grown into a key leader for our group on and off the field," Holland said.

"Playing some of his best rugby last year at both 12 and 15 and we expect him to be even better in the next few years."

A handy goal-kicker, Barrett further proved that versatility when he started in the All Blacks No.12 jersey for the first time in the Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia last month. He is also adept at wing or fullback.

"We are pleased that Jordie has committed his future to New Zealand Rugby and I am sure I echo the thoughts of all Taranaki fans in saying how proud we are to call him one of our own," Taranaki chief executive Mike Sandle added.

"We cherish any opportunity to have our All Blacks playing for us and we would love to see him running out onto Yarrow Stadium in the Amber and Black hoops in the future."

Born into a rugby-mad family, the 25-year-old is one of eight siblings which include fellow All Blacks Beauden and Scott. Their father, Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, played 167 games for Taranaki and played for the Hurricanes.

The 45-Test All Black is proud to follow in his father's footsteps.

"Jordie is still a young man, who will only get better with time," said Taranaki head coach Neil Barnes. "So naturally, I’m rapt he’s secured a long-term future in New Zealand. I’m sure he will continue to make his family and province very proud on and off the paddock."

A talented fast bowler in cricket, Barrett had been tagged for big things as a student at New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College. He chose rugby and headed south to Lincoln University to study commerce.

In 2016, after just one season of domestic rugby, Barrett toured as an apprentice with the All Blacks to the Northern Hemisphere.

The following year saw Barrett burst onto the Super Rugby scene, playing 17 games and scoring 135 points in his debut season before being selected for the All Blacks.