Kaleb Trask signs with Honda Heat, returning in 2024 - Chiefs Rugby Club

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 14:18

The Chiefs Rugby Club today announces the departure of Kaleb Trask to Japan for the 2023 season. 23-year-old Trask has signed with the Mie Honda Heat for 2023, however, will return to the Gallagher Chiefs for the 2024 and 2025 Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

Recognised early on for his talent and ability during his time at Rotorua Boys High School, Trask progressed quickly through the New Zealand age group teams before going on to excel with the Bay of Plenty Steamers. He then made his debut for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2020 against the Blues and for the MÄori All Blacks in the same year.

"Although he has fluctuated between fullback and 1st five, it is the latter position we collectively see Kaleb’s future, and where he is currently excelling for Bay of Plenty," said Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan.

"He has all the tools to play in this position at the highest level," continued McMillan. "We see the opportunity for him to play a season in Japan as a way of accelerating his development and game driver ability. You can't beat time in the middle, so with two NPC campaigns and a season in Japan we will get a more complete player in 2024."

Honda Heat has also signed former Los Pumas captain Pablo Matera and Tom Banks of the Wallabies for the upcoming season. Springbok Franco Mostert also remains with the side for the new season so Trask will be joining a talented group in Japan as Honda Heat aims for promotion to the top tier of Japan’s Rugby League One.

Trask is looking forward to playing overseas saying, "I'm grateful to the Chiefs Rugby Club and Honda Heat for the opportunity to head over to Japan for the 2023 season and excited to gain some more experience to bring back home in 2024."

Trask will depart for Japan after the NPC season where he has just progressed through to the quarterfinals against Waikato with the Bay of Plenty side.