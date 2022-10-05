Three week suspension for Southland player Hayden Michaels and Auckland player Niko Jones

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 09:40

Southland player Hayden Michaels and Auckland player Niko Jones have both received a three week suspension from the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) judiciary.

Michaels’ suspension comes after he was red carded for a dangerous high tackle during his team’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Counties Manukau on 25 September. Jones’ suspension comes after he was also red carded for a dangerous high tackle during his team’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Canterbury on 23 September.

The Duty Judicial Officer (DJO) accepted Michaels’ and Jones’ admissions of guilt and ruled the offences to be at the mid-range resulting in a suspension of six weeks. Due to mitigating factors, including both players having a clean disciplinary record, the suspensions have been reduced to three weeks.

Michaels missed last weekend’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against North Harbour and will miss two Highlanders pre-season matches in 2023.

Jones missed last weekend’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Taranaki and will miss the next two matches, including this weekend’s quarterfinal against North Harbour on 7 October and the semi-final- on 14/15 October.

-dependant on Auckland progressing to the Bunnings Warehouse semi-finals