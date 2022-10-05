Black Fern to deliver match ball by Naval helicopter in Defence Rugby Tournament opener

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 13:09

The inaugural women’s International Defence Rugby Competition, hosted by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), will kick off this Friday.

To celebrate the opening of the competition, former Black Fern and part of the winning 2017 Rugby World Cup team, Eloise Blackwell, will be winched from a Seasprite helicopter to officially deliver the ball for the first match between France and New Zealand.

Blackwell played 46 test matches and represented New Zealand at two World Cups.

"I am so proud to be involved with NZDF and kicking off these games. I’m inspired by these Defence Wahine Toa gathered from across the world to connect and play rugby," she said.

"I wish all the teams the best. It’s an exciting competition ahead and I am blown away by the calibre of players and the level of support from their defence forces, bringing these players together to build relationships and play some really good rugby."

Media are welcome to attend the official ball drop at approximately 10.50am.