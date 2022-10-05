MyTreat supporting Waitomo Chiefs Manawa

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 14:08

The Chiefs Rugby Club is pleased to announce that MyTreat will be joining the Chiefs whÄnau in 2023 as a major sponsor of the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa.

The Tauranga-based subscription business provides monthly treat boxes that allow people to take a break from their busy lives to pamper themselves. These boxes include handpicked luxurious body, health and beauty products that are natural, organic, cruelty-free and sourced from NZ suppliers.

MyTreat will be supporting the first ever Waitomo Chiefs Manawa season membership by treating members to a special MyTreat box valued at $59.38. These boxes make a great gift for loved ones at Christmas or members can pamper themselves.

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa membership gives fans access to two home games at FMG Stadium Waikato, which includes the Super Rugby Aupiki finals. Additional benefits include discounts on merchandise and food and beverages at the stadium, discounts on Gallagher Chiefs tickets and much more. The Super Rugby Aupiki season kicks off on the 25 th of February with our girls coming up against the Hurricanes Poua in Levin.

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa Programme Director Kate Rawnsley remarked, "We are incredibly proud to welcome MyTreat to the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa sponsor whÄnau and in our front of jersey position. MyTreat owners Tania and James Powell have been long-term season members with the club and Tania’s passion for our women’s team has seen MyTreat take on this prominent position on our jersey. We look forward to our season members, sponsors, players and fans enjoying a MyTreat box subscription this season."

MyTreat co-owner and rugby super fan, Tania Powell is thrilled about the new partnership.

"MyTreat is very excited to be partnering with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa. As fans (rugby fanatics), we really appreciate the dedication required from the club and players to increase the visibility and the support base for women's rugby. Rugby is a treat! It's part of our culture and we are looking forward to attracting more membership support for women's rugby, and attracting more players to the game."

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa memberships are on sale now until the first home game match at FMG Stadium Waikato. Memberships are priced at $60 and children are free in select zones with an adult membership. MyTreat boxes are available for adult memberships only.