'New Zealand Rugby takes first step into the metaverse'

Friday, 7 October, 2022 - 14:00

New Zealand Rugby Commercial (NZRC) has bought 33 World of Women Galaxy (WoWG) NFTs and taken a first step into web3 by joining the World of Women (WoW) community - in a show of support for the Black Ferns, and women’s sport, ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

WoWG is the second collection of digital art by WoW co-founder Yam Karkai (@ykarkai). WoW is an online community with 218,000 followers on Twitter, who stand for the values of representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all, and have been credited with boosting diversity within the crypto industry.

NZRC CEO Richard Thomas said the goal of the acquisition was to "engage with, and better understand" web3 communities and their relationship with sports and entertainment.

"We have been watching, learning and absorbing all we can from the side-lines, but the time has come to take the next step. To do that we needed to create a genuine connection and we believe the purchase of these powerful NFTs was the right way to show our intent and actively participate."

The 33 WoWG’s represent NZRC’s support for the 32-strong Black Ferns squad plus the legion of fans united behind them, including WoW, as they kick-off their Rugby World Cup campaign at Eden Park in Auckland tomorrow (Saturday 8 October).

"We wanted to show that we take this first step together, as one, just like the Black Ferns do every time they step onto the field," Thomas said. "To be able to align our first step with the Black Ferns Rugby World Cup campaign is hugely exciting."

NZRC hoped to offer the WoW community something new by engaging with rugby and women’s sport.

"We’re looking forward to partnering with WoW and participating in the community, this is only the beginning."

To make the purchase of the NFTs, NZRC enlisted the expertise of leading web3 infrastructure company, MoonPay, through its Concierge division, which provides "crypto-as-a-service" to brands, organizations, celebrities, and high-net worth individuals.