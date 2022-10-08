Waka Ama ki Waitangi - 2022 Long Distance Waka Ama National Champs

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 17:50

Another great day of Waka Ama here in Waitangi for the final day of racing for the 2022 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals.

Our Waka Ama whānau filled the shores of Waitangi as paddlers from J16 through to Master 70s took to the waters of Pēwhairangi again across three races in various divisions and distances. The slight pick up in the wind provided some challenging waters for the paddlers but created some good competition, especially in the W6 races.

Additionally, our rangatahi showcased some awesome paddling throughout the J16 division in their W1 races. Tamati Heta from Cook Islands Outriggers Association (Auckland), was crowned the J16 Men W1 champion in both the ruddered and rudderless races. In the J16 Women W1 division, Poppy Barnes from Haeata Ocean Sports (Hawkes Bay), won the ruddered race and Chelsea Reti from Ngā Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe Club (Pawarenga), won the rudderless race.

The senior W6 races throughout the day raised the excitement levels even more. In the Open Womens race the MJs from Haeata took the line honours, Pineula Mixed from Akarana in the Open Mixed, and HOT (Herberts on Tour) white from Ngā Hoe Hor in the Open Mens division in an exciting battle with Team Pineula.

The racing was exciting to watch throughout the day and it was clear that paddlers enjoyed their time out on the water. It was great to see the range of ages taking part in the event, from J16 to Master 70, showcasing the diversity of our sport.

Waka Hourua, Hinemoana, again treated spectators to an up close watching experience on the race course following the paddlers as they battled it out. Hinemoana along with Tairāwhiti left Te Pēwhairangi for Kāwhia to the National Waka Hourua Festival, Kāwhia Moana at Maketu Marae, 15th - 23rd of October 2022.

Waka Ama NZ Chief Executive, Lara Collins, says "It has been another great day of racing here in Waitangi to finish up an epic two days. It has been great to have our waka ama whānau together again and our paddlers out on the water competing here in Te Tai Tokerau. A big thank you to event hosts Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association and Tai Kotuku Waka Ama Club and our amazing kaimahi".

Waka Ama NZ Board Chair, Zalene Douglas, says "The conditions today were a little bit harder, but it was great to see everyone out there paddling! The venue here in Waitangi has provided an amazing location for the event and we have been very lucky to watch the racing from the shores".

Today marks the end of the 2022 Waka Ama Long Distance National Champs here in Waitangi, Te Tai Tokerau. Waka Ama NZ would like to thank the event hosts, Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association and Tai Kotuku Waka Ama Club, for the amazing efforts in delivering such a great event. A special thank you to all our kaimahi (volunteers) for their efforts and energy throughout the event - this event would not be possible without you all. Finally a huge mihi to our hau kainga, Waitangi whānau and Paihia who hosted our paddlers from far and wide.

Event footage is available via Whakaata Māori - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLRQmpt8SwYp8XePdcjsxGvG5kpW3hb6l