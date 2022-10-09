Christchurch to host 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 12:00

Christchurch has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Around 1300 athletes will compete in 11 different sports including swimming, athletics, bowling, basketball and football. The Games will also provide selection opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities to attend the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2027.

Christchurch City Council Head of Recreation, Sports and Events Nigel Cox says winning the bid for the Games is a great accomplishment for the city.

"We’re thrilled to be hosting the Games and look forward to welcoming all the athletes, coaches and their supporters to our city in 2025.

"Hosting the event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all that Åtautahi-Christchurch has to offer, to promote the Special Olympics movement, and to inspire and support potential Special Olympians in our region," says Mr Cox.

Special Olympics New Zealand says that in addition to the 1300 athletes, 300 coaches and 600 volunteers from across the country will also attend the National Summer Games in Christchurch.

"We hope that bringing one of the biggest sporting events in New Zealand to Christchurch will be a big boost for the city and will showcase our athletes in the amazing new facilities that Christchurch has to offer," says Special Olympics New Zealand Chief Executive Carolyn Young.

The Council says the Games will be held in a number of sporting facilities across the city, including NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub and Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub is the region’s premier outdoor sports facility and will host the athletics and football competitions.

Currently under construction, Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre will be the largest aquatic and indoor recreation and leisure venue of its kind in Australasia. Located in central Christchurch, Parakiore will host the basketball and swimming competitions.

"With so many sports facilities lost in the earthquakes, it has been more than 15 years since Åtautahi-Christchurch last hosted the National Summer Games. We look forward to again being able to host such a significant national competition," says Mr Cox.

The 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games will be held in December 2025.

Media Advisory Embargoed until 12pm, Sunday 9 October, 2022

Host city announcement event

Åtautahi-Christchurch has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games after a successful bid was made by Christchurch City Council. A formal announcement will be made at a fundraising event hosted by Special Olympics New Zealand.

What:

The host city for the 2025 Special Olympics National Summer Games will be announced at the conclusion of the Law Enforcement Torch Relay event on Sunday 9 October.

The Law Enforcement Torch Relay has been raising awareness for major Special Olympics events since the 1980s in all corners of the world.

The relay will start at the Bridge of Remembrance, travel through Cashel Mall, through Cathedral Square, down Gloucester Street and New Regent Street, where speeches will be made at the Margaret Mahy playground, ahead of a BBQ.

When:

Sunday 9 October

Relay: 11am - 12pm (approx.)

Announcement: 12 noon

Where:

Relay: Starts at the Bridge of Remembrance, travelling through Cashel Mall, Cathedral Square, down Gloucester Street and New Regent Street, finishing at the Margaret Mahy playground.

Announcement: Margaret Mahy Playground BBQ area.

