Woolhandling double for Henare at Waimate - Shearing Sports NZ

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 15:27

Master woolhandler Joel Henare has decided against chasing a place in another World Championships this season. but he’s still in winning form with victories in both finals at the Waimate Spring Shears on Friday and Saturday.

Henare won the Shears Open final merino fleeces on Friday and on Saturday the final of a crossbred event run primarily as the first leg of the Wools of New Zealand World Championships woolhandling New Zealand team selection series he won’t otherwise be contesting.

He was "out of practice", he reckoned, and it required an extra effort to make sure he was on point after a fourth place defending the New Zealand Merino Shears title in Alexandra a week earlier.

"It feels great to be back on top," he said. "But whether I do any more comps this year…? Maybe. You never know when I’ll turn up."

It’s about priorities for Henare, from Gisborne but solo-dadding in Motueka with sons aged 9, 8, and 7. and he won’t this year be doing anything about trying to add to his World championships individual and pairs double triumphs he scored at Masterton in 2012 and Invercargill in 2017.

Henare won the Waimate Open final for a sixth time and with the two successes has now won 125 finals in an Open-class woolhandling career now in its 17th season and which he started at the age of 14.

The runner-up was Monica Potae, of Kennedy Bay, Cushla Abraham, of Masterton, backed-up for third after winning the opening competition of the season at Alexandra the previous weekend, and Elite Wool Industry Training office manager Kelly Macdonald was fourth.

Henare headed the 22 in the heats and tailed Potae in the semi-finals but excelled with his board job in the final with a 33pts buffer which overshadowed Potae’s superior time, oddment and fleece points.

Mataura woolhandler Krome Elers, won the Senior final, his second win in the grade since graduating after three wins as a Junior in early 2019. Just seventh of eight qualifiers from the heats, which attracted 12 competitors, he topped the semi-finals and produced the best fleece quality points to claim the win, with first-year senior Jess Toa, of Ashburton, the runner-up and third place going to Alexandra winner Tamara Marshall, of Port Waikato locality Waikaretu.

The Junior final was won by Tia Manson, daughter of Monica Potae.

It was a big weekend for the shearers, with two Open titles shared.

Scots international and Southern Hawke’s Bay farmer Gavin Mutch won the final of Waimate Spring Shears Open, the heats of which was the second round of the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit, and Invercargill gun Nathan Stratford won the New Zealand Winter comb championship.

The Senior shears title went to Ranfurly shearer Mitchell Menzies, who was runner-up to Scott Cameron, of Alexandra, in the senior Winter Comb final.

Results of the Waimate Spring Shears on October 7-8:

Shearing:

Open final (16 sheep): Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 15min 59.03sec, 55.889pts, 1; Angus Moore (Seddon) 16min 19.19sec, 55.9595pts, 2; Leon Samuels (Invercargill) 15min 51.96sec, 56.2855pts, 3; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 17min 37.53sec, 59.939pts, 4; Ant Frew (Pleasant Point) 18min 7.13sec, 60.9815pts, 5; Troy Pyper (Cheviot) 16min 35.47sec, 63.336pts, 6.

Open Novice (10 sheep): Duncan Leslie (Alexandra) 11min 23.08sec, 44.054pts, 1; Jordan Boyes (Owaka) 11min 56.53sec, 46.7265pts, 2; Lionel Taumata (Gore) 11min 51.18sec, 46.759pts, 3; Willy McSkimming (Oamaru) 11min 45.78sec, 47.089pts, 4; Toko Hapuka (Methven) 11min 23.15sec, 48.5575pts, 5; Corey Smith (Waimate) 12min 11.39sec, 64.6695pts, 6.

Senior final (8 sheep): Mitchell Menzies (Ranfurly) 10min 35.92sec, 42.921pts, 1’ Adam Gordon (Masterton) 10min 50.93sec, 43.2965pts, 2; Blake Crooks (Rangiora) 12min 14.69sec, 44.7345pts, 3; Joseph Gordon (Masterton) 10min 0.53sec, 46.9015pts, 4; Reuben King (Kaiapoi) 12min 0.87sec, 47.4185pts, 5; Scott Cameron (Alexandra) 12min 45.79sec, 47.5395pts, 6.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Josh Devane (Taihape) 8min 17.44sec, 31.672pts, 1; Will Sinclair (Balclutha) 8min 48.35sec, 34.4175pts, 2; Jordan White (Balclutha) 9min 3.78sec, 36.189pts, 3; Aidan Tarrant (Taumarunui) 9min 59.69sec, 37.1845pts, 4; Ruby Stone (Waimate) 9min 4.77sec, 38.6385pts, 5; Jack Pringle (Balclutha) 8min 40.88sec, 41.044pts, 6.

Junior final (3 sheep): Emma Martin (Gore) 8min 25.46sec, 30.6063pts, 1; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 9min 39.12sec, 37.956pts, 2; Donnie Stringer (Ranfurly) 8min 35.67sec, 39.1168pts, 3; Robin Krause (Germany) 9min 43.47sec, 40.8402pts, 4; Connor Wilkinson (Wyndham) 10min 53.11sec, 41.6555pts, 5; Caleb Brooking (Mataura) 6min 50.17sec, 41.8688pts, 6.

Novice final (1 sheep): Jordan Ruki 4min 5.38sec, 17.269pts, 1; Cody Waihape (Mataura) 4min 29.6sec, 18.48pts, 2; Reuben Wilkinson 4min 3.55sec, 19.1775pts, 3; Hoari Wipeka 5min 11.09sec, 29.5545pts, 4; Holly Whakaraa 5min 33.14sec, 31.657pts, 5; Tracey Paton (Timaru) 6min 40.01sec, 39.0005pts, 6.

Blades final (5 sheep): Tony Dobbs (Fairlie) 14min 49.65sec, 53.4825pts, 1; Scott McKay (Clarence) 14min 9.42sec, 56.871pts, 2; Allan Oldfield (Geraldine) 14min 28.85sec, 58.6425pts, 3; Mike McConnell (Albury) 14min 14.4sec, 59.72pts, 4; Tim Hogg (Rolleston) 16min 8.36sec, 61.018pts, 5; Phil Oldfield (Geraldine) 17min 6.72sec, 64.536pts, 6.

Women (5 sheep): Sacha Bond (Piopio) 8min 55.63sec, 38.1815pts, 1; Emma Martin (Gore) 11min 52.61sec, 39.2305pts, 2; Savvy Taitoko (Aria) 10min 16.59sec, 42.0295pts, 3; Cushla Abraham (Masterton) 10min 44.13sec, 43.4065pts, 4; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 10min 52.6sec, 45.43pts, 5; Foonie Waihape (Alexandra) 10min 29.16sec, 47.258pts, 6.

Winter Comb shearing championship:

Open final (7 sheep): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 15min 7.6sec,61.5228pts, 1; Stacey Te Huia (Alexandra) 13min 25.22sec, 65.1181pts, 2; Angus Moore (Seddon) 14min 53.4sec, 65.2414pts, 3; Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 14min 47.96sec, 65.398pts, 4; Grant Smith (Rakaia) 63.3026pts, 5; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 17min 25.23sec, 76.8329pts, 6.

Senior final (4 sheep): Scott Cameron (Alexandra) 12min 37.04sec, 63.102pts, 1; Mitchell Menzies (Ranfurly) 13min 7.3sec, 64.365pts, 2; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 12min 27.86sec, 78.393pts, 3; Josh Quinn (Seddon) 12min 6.4sec, 78.82pts, 4; Kevahan Bodan (Ranfurly) 14min 40.65sec, 81.7825pts, 5; Andrew Booth (Waimate) 14min 4.9sec, 88.2245pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Motueka) 132.63pts, 1; Monica Potae (Kennedy Bay) 147pts, 2; Cushla Abraham (Masterton) 166.262pts, 3; Kelly MacDonald (Domett) 167.564pts, 4.

Senior final: Krome Elers (Mataura) 136.032pts, 1; Jess Toa (Ashburton) 159.164pts, 2; Tamara Marshall (Waikaretu) 162.53pts, 3; Sarah Davis (Rerewhakaaitu) 195.146pts, 4.

Junior final: Tia Manson (Piopio) 162.81pts, 1; Lachlan Ford (Australia) 169.016pts, 2; Tre Sciascia (Gore) 181.31pts, 3; Tracey Paton (Timaru) 216.986pts, 4.

Crossbred Open final: Joel Henare (Motueka) 70.08pts, 1; Candy Hiri (Mataura) 95.632pts, 2; Amy Ferguson (Alexandra) 109.458pts, 3; Ratapu Moore (Seddon) 129.55pts, 4.